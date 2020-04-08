SYDNEY, N.S. -- More than two dozen nurses at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital have been told to self-isolate after coming in contact with a patient with COVID-19.

CTV News has confirmed that three doctors and three respiratory therapists have also been told to self-isolate.

Dr. Margaret Fraser, a doctor at the hospital, says physicians are now required to take their temperature at the beginning and end of their shift.

They must also answer a questionnaire about symptoms and wear a mask at all times while working.

This comes after a patient at the hospital died due to complications from COVID-19.

The woman was in her 70s and had underlying medical conditions. She died Monday.

She was the first person to die from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

This is a developing story. More to come.