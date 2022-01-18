Officers seize contraband tobacco, charge two Yarmouth, N.S. men: RCMP

Two men are facing several charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, after police executed a search warrant in Yarmouth, N.S.

On Jan. 13, the Yarmouth/Clare RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit searched a home on Havelock Street.

“During the search police seized unstamped cigarettes, a chemical irritant, cash, a digital scale and cellular phones,” said a spokesperson for the RCMP.

Police say two men were arrested without incident.

Patrick Wade Walsh, 58, and Arnold Norman Cottreau, 62, both of Yarmouth, have been charged with the following:

Selling of Tobacco Products and Raw Leaf Tobacco

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of a Tobacco Product Not Stamped

Possession of Tobacco on which Tax Has Not Been Paid

Possession of Tobacco Not Bearing a Prescribed Mark

Both men have been released and will appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on March 1 at 9:30 a.m.