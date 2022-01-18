Officers seize contraband tobacco, charge two Yarmouth, N.S. men: RCMP
N.S. RCMP says unstamped cigarettes were seized after they executed a search warrant at a Yarmouth home.
Two men are facing several charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, after police executed a search warrant in Yarmouth, N.S.
On Jan. 13, the Yarmouth/Clare RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit searched a home on Havelock Street.
“During the search police seized unstamped cigarettes, a chemical irritant, cash, a digital scale and cellular phones,” said a spokesperson for the RCMP.
Police say two men were arrested without incident.
Patrick Wade Walsh, 58, and Arnold Norman Cottreau, 62, both of Yarmouth, have been charged with the following:
- Selling of Tobacco Products and Raw Leaf Tobacco
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
- Possession of a Tobacco Product Not Stamped
- Possession of Tobacco on which Tax Has Not Been Paid
- Possession of Tobacco Not Bearing a Prescribed Mark
Both men have been released and will appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on March 1 at 9:30 a.m.