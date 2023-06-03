Officials declare Halifax-area wildfire largely contained as rain brings relief
A Halifax-area wildfire that forced thousands of residents from their homes over the past week is 85 per cent contained and no longer spreading, officials said Saturday morning.
David Steeves, a technician of forest resources with Nova Scotia's Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, told reporters the fire was sitting at 9.5 square kilometres and is unlikely to grow due to a combination of firefighting efforts and long-awaited rain.
"We are moving from a state of out of control to a state of being held," he said. "And basically what that means is that, with the current resources that we have on site and with the suppression efforts that have taken place, the fire is not likely to spread."
Steeves said a number of areas of concern remain and crews continue to closely monitor hot spots around the fire's perimeter. He warned the blaze was far from out and embers could still hide deep in places where the rain doesn't penetrate, causing a risk of reignition.
"We could be here for weeks, we could be here for a couple of months before the incident commander is comfortable in saying this fire is out," he said.
The wildfire that broke out Sunday in the Halifax area raced through a number of subdivisions, consuming about 200 structures -- including 151 homes -- and forcing the evacuation of more than 16,000 people.
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Deputy Fire Chief Dave Meldrum says rain has brought relief, but also raises the risk that firefighters could be hurt from slips or falls and makes for difficult working conditions.
"They're going to be very very dirty, they're going to be wet, they're going to be cold," he said of the firefighters. "So we welcome this rain but it's going to be a tough working day."
He said there were two reported injuries related to heat stress so far, and one firefighter bumped their head while moving equipment, but nobody has been seriously hurt.
Despite the good news, he said it was unclear when the thousands of evacuated residents would be able to return home. The evacuation zone was lifted in some areas that were undamaged by fire late Friday, but Meldrum said there is still more work to do to ensure the remaining areas under evacuation will be safe for residents.
Nova Scotia is having one of its worst fire seasons on record, with 11 active wildfires in the province as of Friday evening, according to the province's natural resources department.
In the southwestern corner of the province, a large wildfire continued to burn out of control in Shelburne County, where 6,700 people have been evacuated from their homes -- about half of the municipality's population.
The Barrington Lake wildfire, which started Saturday, continued to grow on Friday, reaching 230 square kilometres -- the largest recorded wildfire in the province's history. It has consumed at least 50 homes and cottages.
The province said two other smaller wildfires are also out of control: one in the District of Shelburne and another in Pubnico, Yarmouth County.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
4 children discovered unresponsive on Quebec shoreline
Four children were found unresponsive on a shoreline in Portneuf-sur-Mer, Que. on Saturday after they were swept away by the tide in a fishing incident. One man is still missing, while six other people were rescued.
Antipsychotic drugs use increased in Canadian long-term care homes, pointing to possible quality-of-care issues: study
New study finds increase in antipsychotic drugs use in long-term care homes across Canada, despite no significant increase in behavioural symptoms – something that may expose a potential area of concern for quality of care, researchers say.
More than 5,000 new species discovered at future deep-sea mining site in Pacific Ocean
More than 5,000 new species have been discovered at an expansive future deep-sea mining site in the Pacific Ocean.
Pope warns of risk of corruption in missionary fundraising after AP investigation
Pope Francis warned the Vatican's missionary fundraisers on Saturday not to allow financial corruption to creep into their work, insisting that spirituality and spreading the Gospel must drive their operations, not mere entrepreneurship.
Feds open to cutting plastic production but global agreement will be hard: Guilbeault
Canada is open to the idea of including a requirement to cut back on the production of plastic in a new global treaty to eliminate plastic pollution, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said Friday.
Here's what Nova Scotia's wildfires look like from outer space
Photos released by NASA taken from International Space Station show the immense scale of the wildfires in Nova Scotia, with billowing smoke engulfing the landscape.
Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in Quebec
Notorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week.
Special rapporteur David Johnston’s office hired crisis communications firm Navigator
Special rapporteur David Johnston has hired crisis communications firm Navigator, his office confirmed on Friday.
Air Canada should face more consequences after two disruptions in a week, consumer advocate says
An airline consumer advocate says Air Canada should face tougher consequences for stranding passengers after two disruptions in a week.
Toronto
-
Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in Quebec
Notorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week.
-
Suspects arrested in near-deadly Kennedy Station stabbing between 12 and 15 years old
Toronto police say the five suspects involved in a stabbing at Kennedy Station Friday night that left a man in critical condition are between the ages of 12 and 15 years old.
-
Woman dead, second adult and child both in critical condition after Brampton house fire
A woman is dead and a second adult and a child are both in critical condition after a fire broke out at a residence in Brampton on Friday night.
Calgary
-
Moraine Lake mandatory shuttle access starts up
It's the start of a new season at Moraine Lake and for the first time, you will have to take a shuttle bus to access the famous landmark -- no matter how early you're willing to show up.
-
Police seek public assistance locating missing teen
Calgary police need help from the public to help find a missing 19-year-old.
-
Dawgs shut out by Sylvan Lake Gulls
Okotoks got stellar pitching Friday night, but unfortunately, Sylvan Lake got even better pitching as the Gulls shut out the Dawgs 1-0.
Montreal
-
4 children discovered unresponsive on Quebec shoreline
Four children were found unresponsive on a shoreline in Portneuf-sur-Mer, Que. on Saturday after they were swept away by the tide in a fishing incident. One man is still missing, while six other people were rescued.
-
Man discovered fatally shot in downtown apartment: Montreal police
Police are investigating the "suspicious death" of a man discovered shot dead in downtown Montreal Saturday. According to the SPVM, a man was found around 7:50 a.m. inside an apartment on Saint-Catherine and Beaudry Streets, in Montreal's Gay Village.
-
Forest fires in Northern Quebec: Another 2,000 evacuated from their homes
The 2,000 residents of Lebel-sur-Quévillon in Northern Quebec received a mandatory evacuation notice Friday evening due to forest fires. Meanwhile, a little further north, some 1,000 residents of Chapais learned on Friday that they would have to wait at least another day before returning home.
Edmonton
-
'The biggest cheerleaders': Dedicated group help keep Ryan Shtuka's story alive five years later
Brought together by kindness and heartbreak, a group of women is helping an Alberta mother make sure her missing son is never forgotten.
-
4 children discovered unresponsive on Quebec shoreline
Four children were found unresponsive on a shoreline in Portneuf-sur-Mer, Que. on Saturday after they were swept away by the tide in a fishing incident. One man is still missing, while six other people were rescued.
-
Edmonton teen bystander shot in downtown shooting during 'altercation': police
A teen bystander was shot during an altercation outside the Edmonton Convention Centre Thursday evening, police say.
Northern Ontario
-
Currently 20 active forest fires in northeastern Ont.
There are 20 forest fires active in northeastern Ontario, including eight new confirmed fires reported Friday.
-
Northeastern Ontario under air quality advisories due to forest fires
Smoke plumes from Quebec are affecting air quality in northern Ontario, Environment Canada said Saturday.
-
Sudbury teacher found guilty of sexual misconduct, has licence revoked
A Sudbury teacher accused of having sex with a student has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the discipline committee of the Ontario College of Teachers.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH | Wind turbine erupts into flames north of Goderich, Ont.
Fire crews remain on scene Saturday morning after a fire engulfed a wind turbine north of Goderich, Ont.
-
One person sent to hospital after east London, Ont. fire
An investigation is underway following an overnight apartment fire in east London that sent one person to hospital.
-
Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in Quebec
Notorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week.
Winnipeg
-
'An 1896 solution for a 2023 problem': The upcoming vote to allow religious instruction at a St. James school
An upcoming by-law vote about religious instruction is causing conflict in the St. James-Assiniboia School Division (SJASD).
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders top Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-16 in CFL pre-season finale
WINNIPEG -- Craig Dickenson didn't need to watch much of Trevor Harris to be satisfied with the Saskatchewan Roughriders' new quarterback.
-
Federal party leaders visit Manitoba ahead of June double by-election
With two Federal by-elections around the corner in Manitoba, party leaders hit the campaign trail to appeal to voters in Portage-Lisgar and Winnipeg South Centre.
Ottawa
-
4 children discovered unresponsive on Quebec shoreline
Four children were found unresponsive on a shoreline in Portneuf-sur-Mer, Que. on Saturday after they were swept away by the tide in a fishing incident. One man is still missing, while six other people were rescued.
-
Grocery bills could warn of a future recession
Some Canadian shoppers have pulled back on their grocery spending, and are now working harder to find more deals to save.
-
Doors Open Ottawa opens the doors to 90 buildings this weekend
The 21st annual Doors Open Ottawa is Saturday and Sunday, giving people a chance to look inside buildings and facilities across Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon students say high school is censoring Pride week
Students at a Catholic school in Saskatoon say their high school is restricting and censoring Pride week celebrations.
-
'I feel lucky to be around': Saskatoon shoe store celebrates 40 years on Broadway
For 40 years, Saskatchewan residents have been bringing their shoes into Broadway Shoe Repair for a fix or in search of a new pair of shoes.
-
Saskatoon-born star Kim Coates has a big project coming to Netflix but he can’t tell you about it
Saskatoon-born actor Kim Coates has just wrapped up filming on a secret show for Netflix .
Vancouver
-
Water pump worth $50K stolen from Pitt Meadows farm: RCMP
Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a massive piece of farm equipment that was reported stolen in Pitt Meadows Friday.
-
Winner of chance to buy $228K bottle of Scotch has backed out, BCLIQUOR says
A do-over has been scheduled for a Vancouver draw that promised one person the chance to purchase a $228,000 bottle of Scotch.
-
'Quite frustrating': B.C. man still waiting for EV ordered in 2020
A B.C. man who put a deposit down on an electric vehicle in 2020 is still waiting to learn when it will arrive.
Regina
-
'We played hard': Riders beat Bombers in pre-season finale
The Saskatchewan Roughriders edged the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-16 in their final pre-season test.
-
City officials ask drivers to avoid flooded underpasses as more rain on the way
The City of Regina has a three-phase approach to address the flooding that occurs at the downtown underpasses during most heavy rainfalls, including Thursday night’s storm.
-
Regina Police Service therapy dog, Merlot, officially retires
Eight years ago, the Regina Police Service (RPS) embarked on a facility dog program. Now, one of its first recruits officially retired from her career.
Vancouver Island
-
Oak Bay Tea Party returns for 61st year
The Oak Bay Tea Party is returning to Willows Beach for its 61st year this weekend.
-
Wildfire burning out of control near Sayward, B.C., surpasses 200 hectares
A wildfire burning out of control on northern Vancouver Island is now estimated to cover 208 hectares, or just over two square kilometres, provincial wildfire officials said Friday.
-
'Utterly disgusting': Canadian Army sergeant fined for 'anti-Jewish' comments
A 38-year-old sergeant in the Canadian Army was fined $3,000 and issued a severe reprimand after he made what a military judge described as 'utterly disgusting' anti-Jewish comments while conducting an infantry training course in 2021.