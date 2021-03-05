HALIFAX -- It was a scary moment for an ice skater in Halifax on Thursday after they fell through the ice on Frog Pond.

The skater was rescued and is okay, but officials say the incident is an important reminder to be cautious when heading out on frozen bodies of water near the end of the winter season.

"This time of year, there's warmer days, the temperature is up during the day and down at night," said Capt. Joel Campbell with the Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency.

It’s not just ice skaters who need to be more cautious. People into the sport of ice fishing should also make sure to do all of their checks before heading out onto the ice.

"With snow ice, it looks opaque or like there's snow on top, that's 50 per cent weaker than clear ice," said Campbell. "Clear ice is the strongest ice and we recommend there be a minimum of four inches before anybody goes out."

"Generally, if I see other people around I know it's pretty safe. A lot of the time I'll drill holes as I walk out just to make sure I have a good four to five inches of ice," said David Brandal, an ice fisher in the area.

According to the Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, they have ice rescue units strategically placed throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality. Campbell says they are called about a dozen times a year.

Campbell says no one should be walking onto ice when alone. He also says if someone falls through ice when you are near, you should not try to rescue them yourself. Instead, you should to call 911 and let trained professionals safely help.