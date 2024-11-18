Old books get new chapter on life at book sale supporting musical organizations

Old books got a new chapter on life at the semi-annual Giant Book Sale in Halifax over the weekend.

The book sale was put on by the Women for Music Society at the Halifax Forum. The society is a member-based, charitable organization that encourages the enjoyment and support of classical music.

“We’ve actually been running book sales for over 60 years. It started off at the Halifax Shopping Centre and when we grew too big for that space, we moved here,” said Anne Laybolt with the Women for Music Society. “Books have been a really popular fundraiser because we can just offer a breadth of interest.”

Customers who visit the book sale say there’s a wide variety of novels to choose from.

“History, Atlantic Canada, science, all kinds of different subjects. Very collective,” said John Porter, who attended the weekend sale. “It’s like a treasure hunt but you don’t know what the treasure is.”

Laybolt says the community support is fantastic.

“Community members donate the books which our members then clean and sort, and bring to the book sale,” she said. “And then other members come and buy the books, and often the members that are buying are also donating books back.”

“I’m here today because I love reading,” said Krista Duncan. “We are supporting our Women in Music and also, buying second hand is a wonderful way to keep books out of the landfill.”

The Women for Music Society’s next book sale is scheduled for April 2025.

“We do two per year and we see growing need for these because the musical organizations are seeing increasing costs and there’s fewer people donating,” said Laybolt. “So, we will be raising money for these organizations as long as we have members and as long as we have people supporting our work. And we thank everybody for their donations.”

Funds raised were in support of Symphony Nova Scotia, the Nova Scotia Youth Orchestra, as well as other groups supporting music.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.