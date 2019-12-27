FREDERICTON -- Olivia and William were the most popular names for babies born in New Brunswick in 2019.

Preliminary results show 5,355 children were born in New Brunswick in 2019, including 2,603 girls and 2,752 boys.

That's about 100 fewer than the year before.

In 2019 there were 984 different names given to boys and 1,224 different names given to girls.

Olivia and Emma remained the two most popular girl names for the third year in a row, followed by Charlotte, Amelia, Ava, Evelyn, Chloe, Scarlett, Violet, Sophia, Emily and Madison.

The most popular names for boys in 2019 are William, Liam, Noah, Logan, Benjamin, Jacob, Jack, Thomas, Owen, Lucas, Oliver and Jackson.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2019.