A man is dead and another was sent to hospital after a head-on crash on Prince Edward Island Thursday.

The RCMP say the crash happened near Orwell along Route 210.

Police say the victim’s vehicle collided head on with a second vehicle, resulting in both going off the road.

The 34-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with undetermined injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.



