One dead, another injured after head-on collision in P.E.I.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, February 8, 2018 2:31PM AST
Last Updated Thursday, February 8, 2018 2:39PM AST
A man is dead and another was sent to hospital after a head-on crash on Prince Edward Island Thursday.
The RCMP say the crash happened near Orwell along Route 210.
Police say the victim’s vehicle collided head on with a second vehicle, resulting in both going off the road.
The 34-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with undetermined injuries.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.