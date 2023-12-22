One dead in side-by-side crash in Eskasoni, N.S.

The RCMP say they are investigating a fatal side-by-side crash which happened on a trail in Eskasoni, N.S., on Friday.

In a news release on Friday, police say they responded to the side-by-side crash around 1:32 a.m.

Upon arrival, police say they learned a side-by-side slid off a trail and rolled down embankment into a river.

The passenger of the side-by-side, a 23-year-old man from Eskasoni, was taken to the hospital by EHS, and was later pronounced dead.

The driver, a 28-year-old man from Eskasoni, was left uninjured.

Police say the investigation is currently ongoing.

