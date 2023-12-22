ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • One dead in side-by-side crash in Eskasoni, N.S.

    rcmp

    The RCMP say they are investigating a fatal side-by-side crash which happened on a trail in Eskasoni, N.S., on Friday.

    In a news release on Friday, police say they responded to the side-by-side crash around 1:32 a.m.

    Upon arrival, police say they learned a side-by-side slid off a trail and rolled down embankment into a river.

    The passenger of the side-by-side, a 23-year-old man from Eskasoni, was taken to the hospital by EHS, and was later pronounced dead.

    The driver, a 28-year-old man from Eskasoni, was left uninjured.

    Police say the investigation is currently ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING UN Security Council adopts resolution on Gaza, U.S. abstains

    The United Nations Security Council on Friday approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and called for urgent steps 'to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities' after a week of vote delays and intense negotiations to avoid a veto by the United States.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News