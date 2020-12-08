HALIFAX -- One man is dead and another is seriously injured in hospital after an incident Tuesday afternoon in Halifax's south end.

Police say they were called to a rooming house in the 5500 block of Morris Street for a weapons complaint at approximately 3:10 p.m.

"Officers located two injured males inside," Halifax Regional Police said in a news release Tuesday evening. "Police administered first aid prior to the arrival of EHS."

Police say both men were taken to hospital.

One man, a 61-year-old, died as a result of his injuries. Police are calling his death suspicious.

The second man, a 71-year-old, is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

Police closed Morris Street between Queen and Birmingham streets as they investigated. Police said there was no threat to public safety, but still asked the public to avoid the area.

Large police presence on Morris Street in Halifax for what police are calling a weapons complaint. Morris Street is closed between Queen and Birmingham while police investigate. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/Xo0k5HsR4f — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) December 8, 2020

Morris Street reopened just before 7 p.m.