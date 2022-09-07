One man killed, another badly injured in three-vehicle collision in Annapolis County
One man is dead and another is badly injured after a three-vehicle collision in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County.
The RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 101 in Lake La Rose, N.S., around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say a pickup truck and a cube truck had been travelling in opposite directions when they collided head-on.
A transport truck then collided with the vehicles after the initial impact.
Police say the driver of the cube truck died at the scene. The 55-year-old man was from Aylesford, N.S.
The driver of the pickup truck suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital. The 24-year-old man is from River Bourgeois, N.S.
The driver of the transport truck wasn’t injured in the crash.
Highway 101 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate by 75 basis points, anticipates another increase
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing the central bank's target for the overnight rate to 3.25 per cent.
'This was a war': court documents show police concerns about Coutts border protest
Newly unsealed court documents have revealed more details about the RCMP investigation that led to criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, during the border blockade in Coutts, Alta. in February.
Search for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 4th day
Saskatchewan remained under a civil emergency alert Wednesday morning as the hunt for Myles Sanderson, the prime suspect in the James Smith Cree Nation Mass stabbing incident continued.
WATCH LIVE | Drones ground firefighting helicopters in Jasper National Park, operators to be charged
Two people will face charges after flying drones during the firefight in Jasper National Park, authorities say.
How the 4-day search for a Memphis schoolteacher killed in a violent abduction led investigators to find her body
Shortly after investigators in Memphis, Tennessee, found a body Monday that was later identified as missing schoolteacher Eliza 'Liza' Fletcher, they discovered a pair of purple running shorts discarded in a trash bag nearby, officials said in a newly released affidavit.
British man pleads guilty to murder of 19-year-old from B.C.
A British man has pleaded guilty to murdering a Canadian teenager who moved to England last year to meet him.
Document seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home described foreign government's nuclear capabilities
A document describing a foreign government's military defences, including its nuclear capabilities, was found in the FBI's search last month of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida home, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
Drake and LeBron James sued for $10M over TIFF documentary dispute
Drake, LeBron James and Future are being sued for $10-million over an intellectual property dispute surrounding a TIFF documentary.
Toronto
-
Police warn Ontario drivers about new school bus lighting system. These are the rules
Ontario drivers are being warned about a new school bus lighting system as students head back to the classroom.
-
Drake and LeBron James sued for $10M over TIFF documentary dispute
Drake, LeBron James and Future are being sued for $10-million over an intellectual property dispute surrounding a TIFF documentary.
-
Ontario driver hit with 2 tickets totaling nearly $800 after breaking rule he didn't know existed
An Ontario driver is facing fees of nearly $800 after receiving two tickets in a 24-hour span for breaking a rule he says he didn't know existed.
Calgary
-
'This was a war': court documents show police concerns about Coutts border protest
Newly unsealed court documents have revealed more details about the RCMP investigation that led to criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, during the border blockade in Coutts, Alta. in February.
-
Car crashes into Coventry Hills home, careens into yard
An investigation is underway into a Wednesday morning crash in a northeast neighbourhood that ended with an attached garage damaged and a car in a backyard.
-
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | Quebec to offer Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday
The Moderna bivalent vaccine targeting the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will be available starting Thursday.
-
Quebec election: public transit and agriculture on the menu for Day 11 of campaign
On Day 11 of Quebec's election campaign, one party leader is promising to support public transit in Montreal, while another wants to cancel a tramway project in Quebec City.
-
Quebec election 2022: Q&A with Quebec Conservative Party Leader Eric Duhaime
In a surprising twist of events following drama at the National Assembly, the PCQ saw its popularity skyrocket and its leader, Éric Duhaime, thrust into the spotlight.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Drones ground firefighting helicopters in Jasper National Park, operators to be charged
Two people will face charges after flying drones during the firefight in Jasper National Park, authorities say.
-
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
-
'This was a war': court documents show police concerns about Coutts border protest
Newly unsealed court documents have revealed more details about the RCMP investigation that led to criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, during the border blockade in Coutts, Alta. in February.
Northern Ontario
-
Police investigating second infant death in northern Ontario this week
Tragedy has struck again in northern Ontario as police investigate a second infant death this week.
-
Feds to offer 10-day passport service in Sudbury
To ease the backlog of passport applications, the federal government is expanding 10-day service to several communities, including Sudbury.
-
Sudbury school gets $20K in ugliest schoolyard contest
A school in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford has won more than $20,000 in this year's annual ugliest schoolyard competition.
London
-
Cruiser struck, suspect fled on foot
London police are searching for a suspect after an incident in the city on Friday. Around 9:30 p.m., officers on general patrol saw the driver of a grey sedan make an illegal move in the area of Colborne and Hill streets.
-
Homeowner assaulted after confronting car thief in Central Elgin: OPP
A homeowner was assaulted with a weapon over the long weekend after confronting a thief who was attempting to steal the homeowner’s pick-up truck, according to Elgin County OPP.
-
Alleged impaired driver charged after two cyclists die in Walpole Island crash
A 22-year-old Walpole Island driver has been charged after police say two cyclist were struck and killed in a crash.
Winnipeg
-
Why parents should be cautious when sharing back-to-school pictures
With many parents sharing photos of their kids heading back to school, a safety expert warns that these pictures could contain sensitive information that should not be posted online.
-
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
-
Have you seen this man? RCMP looking for suspect in Thompson sexual assault
The Manitoba RCMP has released images of a suspect in sexual assault that took place in Thompson in June.
Ottawa
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate by 75 basis points, anticipates another increase
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing the central bank's target for the overnight rate to 3.25 per cent.
-
Senators sign Stutzle to eight-year contract extension
The Ottawa Senators have locked up another piece of their young core, signing forward Tim Stützle to an eight-year contract extension.
-
How Ottawa councillors seeking re-election voted on key files last term
Here is a look at how each of the candidates looking for your vote once again voted on several big files last term.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Indigenous leader who lost sister, nephew in stabbings details horrific scene
During a somber news conference, the head of one of Saskatchewan's leading Indigenous organizations revealed he had lost his sister and nephew in the tragic stabbing attacks that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation.
-
Search for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 4th day
Saskatchewan remained under a civil emergency alert Wednesday morning as the hunt for Myles Sanderson, the prime suspect in the James Smith Cree Nation Mass stabbing incident continued.
-
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. public-sector union reaches tentative agreement days after pausing job action
A union representing thousands of public service employees in B.C. says it's reached a tentative agreement, more than a week after it paused strike action.
-
British man pleads guilty to murder of 19-year-old from B.C.
A British man has pleaded guilty to murdering a Canadian teenager who moved to England last year to meet him.
-
Victim sexually assaulted, confined in apartment: New Westminster police
New Westminster police say a man has been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted and unlawfully confined inside an apartment unit.
Regina
-
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
-
Search for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 4th day
Saskatchewan remained under a civil emergency alert Wednesday morning as the hunt for Myles Sanderson, the prime suspect in the James Smith Cree Nation Mass stabbing incident continued.
-
Sask. Indigenous leader who lost sister, nephew in stabbings details horrific scene
During a somber news conference, the head of one of Saskatchewan's leading Indigenous organizations revealed he had lost his sister and nephew in the tragic stabbing attacks that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation.
Vancouver Island
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C. premier to announce affordability supports amid 'extraordinary circumstances'
Premier John Horgan is set to announce new affordability supports for British Columbians in an effort to offset the rising cost of living in the province. Horgan will be joined by B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson for the announcement in Langford, B.C., on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Downtown Victoria business owner frustrated with local crime as municipal election approaches
A downtown Victoria business owner says he's upset about repeat break-ins at his business. It's a frustration that he's voicing as municipal elections loom. Security footage, captured at 5:14 a.m. Saturday morning, shows a man breaking the front window of Blackapple Cellular in downtown Victoria.
-
Man uses pickup truck to steal massive pipes from Campbell River store
The theft was reported just after midnight on Aug. 29. Staff told police that several culvert pipes – which measure about six metres long and 10 to 12 inches wide – were stolen from the store's lot.