HALIFAX, N.S. -- There is one new case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick as of Sunday.

According to the province's website, N.B. has 137 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 121 have recovered. There has been one death, and 15 active cases remain – all in Zone 5.

Of the active cases, four of them remain hospitalized with no patients in an intensive care unit.

As of Sunday, the province has conducted 33,716 tests.

Recent announcements

Recovery plan update

On Friday, the province renewed and revised its state of emergency order, allowing the province to move to the next phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan.

The renewal allows for the entire province – with the exception of Zone 5 – to move to the next step of the yellow phase, which involves further easing of restrictions.

Meanwhile, Zone 5, which has experienced a cluster of cases in the Campbellton area within the past two weeks, will remain in the orange phase.

Face mask matters

On Saturday, the province clarified directions concerning face masks that it gave on Friday.

"Cabinet has reviewed the decision and it was not the intent to place an additional expectation on businesses or the public regarding wearing a face covering in a public space," said the government in a news release on Saturday. "Therefore, there will be no change to the state of emergency order that has been in place since May 14 regarding face coverings. Anyone who is in a public area, where physical distancing of two metres cannot be maintained, must wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth unless they are a child under the age of two or if they cannot wear one for medical reasons."

The government added that residents are strongly encouraged to have a mask with them at all times when in public areas to wear if physical distancing cannot be maintained.

