HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday as the active number of cases in the province remains at 39.

The new case was identified in the Western zone and is travel related. There was also one recovery.

Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.

"Our daily case numbers are trending in the right direction, and I'm pleased to see another single digit day," Premier Iain Rankin said in a release.

"Nova Scotians have worked hard to get us to this point, and I want everyone to enjoy their summer. But we must stay vigilant, and get vaccinated, keep getting tested, and continue to look out for one another."

CASE DATA

Nova Scotia labs processed 3,227 tests on Friday, and have now processed a total of 973,605 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 5,866 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,735 people have recovered, and 92 have died due to COVID-19.

According to the province's online dashboard, there are currently two people in hospital, with one in an intensive care unit.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 291 cases (one active cases)

Central zone: 4,653 cases (22 active cases)

Northern zone: 301 cases (no active cases)

Eastern zone: 621 cases (16 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to July 25, 2021

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Friday, 1.085 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 73.7 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose. Of those, 369,412, or 38 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 1.25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

"Low case numbers are a positive sign, and show the importance of public health measures in controlling this virus," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in a release.

"I encourage all Nova Scotians to book their vaccine appointment as soon as possible. The sooner we are all vaccinated, the sooner we can loosen restrictions and public health measures."

MORE WALK-IN TESTING OPTIONS

Nova Scotia health is introducing several new walk-in testing centres and mobile units across the province.

Testing is open to anyone and can be convenient for out-of-province visitors arriving in Nova Scotia, public health said in a release.

A list of locations offering walk-in PCR COVID-19 testing in addition to testing by appointment can be found on the health authority's website. Rapid tests will not be offered at these locations.

Testing is available for all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact with a positive COVID case.

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Saturday, July 10

Cape Breton Regional Library (50 Falmouth Street, Sydney) from 1 to 5:30 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St, Halifax) from noon to 7 p.m.

Centennial Arena, (27 Vimy Ave., Halifax) from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Richard Murray Design Building, (5257 Morris St Halifax) 4 to 8 p.m.

The North Grove, indoor (6 Primrose St., Dartmouth) from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: