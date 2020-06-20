HALIFAX -- There is one new case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick as of Saturday.

The province says the case is an individual between 50 and 59 in Zone 5 and is linked to the outbreak at Manoir de la Vallée, a long-term care facility in Atholville.

According to the province's website, N.B. has 164 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 135 have recovered. There have been two deaths, and 27 active cases remain.

Of the active cases, two of them remain hospitalized with no patients in an intensive care unit.

False positive

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick remains at 164 as a false positive test was detected in a previously confirmed case. The case, which was reported in Zone 5, has been removed from the count.

Zone 5 remains at Orange level

All areas of New Brunswick except Zone 5 are currently in the Yellow level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, which is aimed at the gradual reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission. Zone 5 remains at the Orange level of the recovery plan.

The following rules apply to Zone 5

A two-household bubble is permitted. Households can join up with one other household, if both households mutually agree. Residents must not have close contact with anyone else. Households cannot join up with more than one household or bubble.

Non-regulated health professionals and businesses such as acupuncturists and naturopaths cannot operate at this time.

Personal services businesses such as barbers, hair stylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists cannot operate at this time.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.

Increase in testing

On Friday, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, announced an increase in testing across the province by allowing testing for anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms:

fever above 38°C or signs of fever (such as chills);

a new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose;

headache;

a new onset of fatigue;

a new onset of muscle pain;

diarrhea;

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes

Anyone who experiences one any one of the symptoms is encouraged to call 811 for further assessment.