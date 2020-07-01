HALIFAX -- A new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Nova Scotia.

A provincial press release issued on Wednesday says the new case was identified on Tuesday and is travel-related.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 388 tests on Tuesday.

To date, the province has 53,847 negative test results, 1,063 positive cases, 63 deaths and two active cases.Nine-hundred and ninety-eight cases are now resolved.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

Two people are currently in hospital – both patients' COVID-19 infections are considered resolved, but they are being treated in hospital.

CANADA DAY AMID COVID-19

Premier Stephen McNeil wished Nova Scotians well on Canada Day, while asking those celebrating to do so safely.

"Happy Canada Day. This year looks different because of COVID-19, but I know each of you will find unique ways to celebrate this province and the country we live in," said McNeil in a statement on Wednesday. "However you celebrate this great country today, be safe. The new cases this week show that COVID-19 is still very much here. So please continue to follow public health directives and advice, look out for your fellow Nova Scotians and do all you can to keep COVID-19 under control."

Chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang also wished residents a happy holiday, reminding Nova Scotians to remain vigilant despite the province’s improving COVID-19 situation.

"I hope everyone is able to have a safe and relaxing Canada Day but that you keep your guard up. While this virus has changed many of our traditions, Nova Scotians have shown they're willing to do what is necessary to help stop the spread of COVID-19," said Strang. "I ask everyone to continue to practise good hand washing, maintain a physical distance when and where required and wear a non-medical mask when physical distancing is difficult."

Atlantic Canada ‘bubble’

Starting Friday, residents of Atlantic Canada can visit the four provinces without having to self-isolate.

Atlantic Canadians must still abide by the public health directives in place in each province, such as practising physical distancing and good hand hygiene.

Residents shouldn’t travel if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Each province will choose their own processes to track and monitor travellers.

Visitors from outside Atlantic Canada must still adhere to the entry requirements in place in each of the four provinces

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

• fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

• cough or worsening of a previous cough

• sore throat

• headache

• shortness of breath

• muscle aches

• sneezing

• nasal congestion/runny nose

• hoarse voice

• diarrhea

• unusual fatigue

• loss of sense of smell or taste