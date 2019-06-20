Featured
One person dead after two-vehicle collision in Salt Springs, N.S.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 9:53PM ADT
One person has died following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7 in Salt Springs, N.S.
RCMP received the call around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday.
A passenger of one of the vehicles involved was pronounced dead at the scene.
No details about the victim have been released.
Highway 7 between Salt Springs, N.S. and Lochaber, N.S. was closed for several hours Thursday.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.