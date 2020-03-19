HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia health officials say one person has now been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, says the person was admitted to hospital overnight and is “doing well.”

Strang didn’t release any other details about the person, but says they were a previously-confirmed case.

The province confirmed two new presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in Nova Scotia to 14.

The province says both of the new presumptive cases are travel-related.

The 14 individuals range in age from their early 30s to mid-70s. They are all in self-isolation and are recovering at home.

Public Health has been in contact with those affected and is working to identify others who may have been in close contact with them.

Those individuals are also being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

The province is no longer indicating where exactly the cases are located, but the government says northern Nova Scotia is the only region without a case of COVID-19 at this time.

Nova Scotia says it is testing daily and, as of Thursday, there were 1,373 negative test results.

Nova Scotians who have travelled outside Canada, or have been in close contact with someone who has travelled internationally, and are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are now being asked to complete an online questionnaire before calling 811.