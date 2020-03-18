HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia has announced five new presumptive cases of COVID-19 and two new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 12.

Of the 12 COVID-19 cases, nine are presumptive positives and three are confirmed.

The province says four of the five new presumptive cases are travel-related and one is connected to an earlier case.

The 12 individuals range in age from their early 30s to mid-70s. They are all in self-isolation and are recovering at home.

Public Health has been in contact with those affected and is working to identify others who may have been in close contact with them.

Those individuals are also being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

The province is no longer indicating where exactly the cases are located, but the government says northern Nova Scotia is the only region without a case of COVID-19 at this time.

Nova Scotia says it is testing daily and, as of Wednesday, there were 1,141 negative test results.

Health officials are continuing to ask anyone who has travelled outside Canada to self-isolate for 14 days when they return to Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotians who have travelled outside Canada, or have been in close contact with someone who has travelled internationally, and are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are now being asked to complete an online questionnaire before calling 811.

