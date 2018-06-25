

CTV Atlantic





While government insists water problems at Parlee Beach are being solved - a travel magazine has just given it a dubious distinction.

A recent article listing the popular destination as one of the dirtiest beaches in the world could keep people away from the beach if the weather improves.

Word of its water quality issues is spreading.

“The Insider” is an online publication that compiles travel tips and information from different groups who travel the world.

It has lumped the New Brunswick attraction with others from Senegal to India and Hawaii as among the most polluted on the planet.

In the article it says “the popular New Brunswick vacation spot is one of the most polluted beaches in Canada. Last summer, fecal bacteria levels were so high that New Brunswick issued a no-swimming advisory for eight days of the season.”

Arthur Melanson is with the Red Dot Society, a group that has been critical of the province for moving too slow with the clean-up, but he says Parlee doesn't belong on this list.

“I think this is not fair to Parlee Beach,” he said. “To put Parlee Beach into that category is exaggerating. We know there’s an issue, the issue can be resolved and some of those other beaches … they've gone too far.”

Whether Parlee Beach deserves to be on this list or not, Premier Brian Gallant says there's no question that just being mentioned can affect tourism.

“There's no doubt that if you ever have that type of media coverage with a negative light it certainly can have an impact,” he said.“We are taking the water quality of all our beaches, and specifically Parlee Beach, very seriously.We are going to continue to make long-term investments in the infrastructure there in the area to ensure we are cleaning up the water to a point where we can have more days every single season where the people can swim.”

The impact of those changes isn’t evident yet, but could be when the weather warms up.

As Parlee Beach continues to get negative attention, Aboiteau Beach, just up the coast, was recently awarded Blue Flag designation for, among other things, its water quality.

Officials there are preparing for their busiest season ever. Some say that will come at Parlee Beach’s expense.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Jonathan MacInnis.