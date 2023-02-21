Ontario mail processing centre discovery leads to guns, ammo seizure from New Brunswick home

While executing a search warrant, investigators seized a prohibited 3D-printed 9mm handgun with an overcapacity 15-round magazine and silencer. Officers also seized a restricted .22 calibre handgun, a bolt-action rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun. (Canada Border Services Agency) While executing a search warrant, investigators seized a prohibited 3D-printed 9mm handgun with an overcapacity 15-round magazine and silencer. Officers also seized a restricted .22 calibre handgun, a bolt-action rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun. (Canada Border Services Agency)

