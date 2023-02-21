Ontario mail processing centre discovery leads to guns, ammo seizure from New Brunswick home

A New Brunswick man is headed to trial on a number of charges stemming from the seizure by border agents of a package that allegedly contained overcapacity 9mm magazines.

In November of 2022, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized two prohibited magazines at the International Mail Processing Centre in Toronto.

According to the CBSA, the package was on its way to a home in Garnett Settlement, N.B.

On January 20, CBSA investigators, along with an RCMP weapons team, executed a search warrant at a home in Garnett Settlement, which led to the arrest of 31-year-old Bradley Hoy.

While in the home, investigators seized a prohibited 3D-printed 9mm handgun with an overcapacity 15-round magazine and silencer.

Officers also seized a restricted .22 calibre handgun, a bolt-action rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun.

Hoy has been charged with:

four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

two counts of possession of a prohibited device

tampering with a serial number

four counts of unsafe storage contrary to regulations

He was remanded into custody after appearing in New Brunswick provincial court the same day of his arrest.

Hoy returned to court on Tuesday and was remanded back into custody until his trial date at the Saint John provincial court on June 22.

CTV has reached out the CBSA to ask why it took so long to report the seizures and arrest, but have not heard back.

The CBSA has also been asked to release further information about the origins of the two overcapacity 9mm magazines, but have yet to receive any information.

The latest stats show the CBSA seized 1,203 guns between 2021 and 2022.