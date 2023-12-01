Operating licence renewed at N.B. seafood waste plant, odour complaints and legal challenge ongoing
A New Brunswick shell processing plant has been given approval from the provincial government to continue operations for the next nine months as it faces a legal challenge over long-term odour and noise complaints.
Coastal Shell Products in Beaurivage has been granted approval to operate until Aug. 31, 2024. The company's prior three-month approval to operate licence expired on Thursday.
Coastal Shell Products didn't respond to a request for comment on Friday.
The community group Kent Clear Air Action Committee has asked for a court injunction against Coastal Shell Products, with a judge's decision still to come.
On Friday, Environment and Climate Change Minister Gary Crossman said the province's nine month approval to operate was granted in order to allow the company to gather money for facility repairs.
"It's my understanding that since the coalition has taken them to court, that financing is being held up," said Crossman during Friday’s question period. "Because certainly nobody wants to invest money if it's going to stop tomorrow."
Maisie Rae McNaughton, spokesperson for Kent Clear Air Action Committee, said the group was expecting the province to approve operations for the company, but for three-months, not nine.
"I don't really understand why Minister Crossman is using the injunction as a way of justifying a longer permit," said McNaughton in an interview. "As far as I'm concerned, the legal case and what the department of environment does are two completely separate things."
Coastal Shell Product converts seafood waste into a products such as dried shells and bio-organic fertilizer for export. Complaints about facility odours began as soon as the plant opened in 2016 according to McNaughton.
"The smell is still incredible, both from what emanates from the stack as well as the ambient odours," said McNaughton. "Just this past Sunday it was gag inducing, and the stack wasn't even running."
Liberal leader Susan Holt said the provincial government should've denied the company approval to operate.
"This organization has been saying that they've had a plan since 2016," said Holt, during question period. "Those were commitments made to a previous government that that they didn't deliver on, and it’s been year after year after year."
"When is enough enough?"
Crossman replied to Holt that it was the previous Liberal government under Brian Gallant which provided $2.9 million for the plant to begin operations.
Crossman acknowledged the odour from the facility remained a problem.
"(Coastal Shell Product) have a plan to reduce the odours," said Crossman during question period. "The first part of the plan, first part of the equipment, came in to reduce the odours, in my belief, in the inside. We're now working on the outside to make sure there are improvements in it."
Asked later by reporters what would happen if the company failed to meet obligations going forward, Crossman said "we'll look at that, at the time.”
McNaughton said Friday's confirmation of the company's approval to operate being extended was "heartbreaking."
"I had to be the one today to break the news to my community, and there were tears," said McNaughton.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING CSIS to probe B.C. office after allegations of rape, harassment and toxic workplace
Canada's spy agency says it has launched a workplace assessment of its British Columbia office over 'serious allegations' raised by whistleblowers who say they were sexually assaulted and harassed by a senior officer.
With Canada set to reimpose cap on working hours, international students worry about paying for tuition, living expenses
Canada is set to reimpose the cap on the number of hours that international students can work off campus. But with heightened cost-of-living concerns in Canada, many international students say they're not sure how they'll be able to afford their tuition and living expenses if they can't work full-time.
Inmate stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times, charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
A federal inmate was charged Friday with attempted murder in the prison stabbing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd.
'Jumped over their heads': Kangaroo escapes Ontario zoo during overnight stay
The search for a kangaroo that escaped an Ontario zoo will resume on Saturday morning, according to volunteers attempting to catch the marsupial.
Mild, rainy winter expected as Canada warms at twice the global rate
Winter will be unusually warm and rainy across much of the country this year, according to the latest data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
More salmonella-contaminated fruits pulled amid outbreak: Here's what was recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of recalled items that got taken off the shelves this week
Alleged Montreal-area 'Chinese police stations' planning to sue RCMP for $2.5 million
Two Chinese community centres in the Montreal area are planning to launch a $2.5 million defamation lawsuit against the RCMP and the Attorney General of Canada after being accused by the police force of hosting 'alleged Chinese police stations.'
Canadian mining starts arbitration in case of closed copper mine in Panama
Canada's First Quantum Minerals Ltd. announced Friday it has requested arbitration proceedings to fight a Panamanian decision to halt a major open-pit copper mine concession in Panama or obtain damages.
Live updates Israeli strikes kill over 175 people in Gaza as ceasefire ends, health officials say
Israeli strikes on houses and buildings have killed at least 178 people throughout the Gaza Strip on the first hours of fighting after a weeklong truce collapsed Friday, according to the Health Ministry there. Israel said it struck more than 200 Hamas targets.
Toronto
-
'Jumped over their heads': Kangaroo escapes Ontario zoo during overnight stay
The search for a kangaroo that escaped an Ontario zoo will resume on Saturday morning, according to volunteers attempting to catch the marsupial.
-
Worker dies after falling from home in Toronto's east end
A man is dead after he fell approximately two stories while working on an East York home on Friday morning, police say.
-
Toronto residents raise concerns over empty section of Yonge Street, awaiting demolition since spring
A block of storefronts along a major Toronto road has been sitting empty, covered in black paint and awaiting demolition, since the spring.
Calgary
-
40-year-old man killed in brazen Beltline shooting: Calgary police
Calgary police say a man killed in a drive-by shooting in the Beltline on Thursday night appears to be from out of town.
-
Southern Alberta career college students get good news as they regain access to courses
CTV News received some good news from students at the career college of Academy of Learning.
-
Calgary teen charged in CrossIron Mills Black Friday stabbings
A 17-year-old Calgarian has been charged with numerous offences in relation to a three stabbings that took place on Nov. 24 at CrossIron Mills mall.
Montreal
-
Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge to be reduced to one lane each way for weeks: MTQ
Traffic on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction "for several weeks" as of Friday night, Quebec's transport ministry has confirmed. The eastbound portion of the bridge will be completely closed for about an hour starting at 11 p.m. Friday to redirect the lanes.
-
Que. teachers' union submits counter-offer, indefinite strike continues
FAE's indefinite strike will continue. Union heads say they've submitted a counter-offer to Quebec as the widespread education walkout stretches into its seventh day.
-
'Last-minute' amendment to Quebec health bill would allow agency to revoke hospital's bilingual status
A new amendment to Quebec's mammoth health-care bill would allow the new Sante Quebec agency to revoke a health-care institution's bilingual status — a move English-rights activists say is shocking.
Edmonton
-
Devon, Alta., town council will seek to disqualify Anita Fisher following jail sentence
An elected official for the Town of Devon should be kicked out of her council seat, the town's mayor said Friday, the day after she was sentenced to 120 days in jail.
-
Cyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in west Edmonton: police
A cyclist is dead after a crash in west Edmonton on Friday.
-
Edmonton Coun. Jennifer Rice offers apology, but says reports she bullied staff are 'inaccurate'
Jennifer Rice, the Edmonton city councillor for Ward Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi, is disputing reports that she bullied staff and created a toxic work environment, but is still refusing to take questions about what happened.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Wacky Wings owner ‘heartbroken’ restaurant being expropriated, vows to reopen
While he’s a big supporter of what the city has planned for downtown, the owner of Wacky Wings on Shaughnessy Street says he and his staff are “heartbroken” they are being forced out of their location.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Heavy police presence in New Liskeard
Few details are available, but there is a heavy police presence Friday morning near Highway 11 and Bedard Drive in New Liskeard.
-
OPP investigates deadly assault at Orillia long-term care facility
Provincial police are investigating the death of a resident at a long-term care facility in Orillia.
London
-
People growing angry over four year long ER closure, Huron mayor says
Four years ago, the temporarily closed sign went up outside the Clinton Hospital’s emergency room.
-
All evidence in at the murder trial of Robert Charnock
Both the Crown and the defence have wrapped up their respective cases at the second degree murder trial of Robert Charnock in London.
-
New multi-million dollar London medical supply plant fits like a glove
Medical supply manufacturer Medicom announced it will build a $165 million plant in London to produce medical grade nitrile gloves — the first plant of its kind in Canada.
Winnipeg
-
Suspect charged with 4 counts of second-degree murder in Winnipeg mass shooting
A suspect has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder in connection with the Langside homicide.
-
Manitoba government expands planned gas-tax holiday after criticism
The Manitoba government is broadening its plan for a fuel tax holiday after receiving criticism from farm groups, snowmobilers and the Opposition Progressive Conservatives.
-
'Moment of change': New lights make it safer for residents along Highway 59
A new set of traffic lights are now operational on Highway 59 which runs through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation. The improvement comes months after a tragedy witnessed by several residents.
Ottawa
-
Gatineau, Que. Facebook Marketplace sellers using fake addresses to scam buyers
Residents of a Gatineau, Que. neighbourhood have been dealing with a string of strangers knocking at the doors of their homes looking to pick up their purchased products from Facebook Marketplace, but instead discovering they had been scammed.
-
OC Transpo bus drives off the road following collision in Ottawa's east end
A man was transported to hospital and three people were treated at the scene after a collision involving an OC Transpo bus resulted in the bus driving off the road and onto the sidewalk and grass.
-
Ottawa man, 38, charged with child pornography and extortion offences
A 38-year-old Ottawa man was arrested for allegedly extorting a 17-year-old girl from the United States for child pornography.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city council raises property taxes 6.04% for next year, highest increase in 10 years
Saskatoon property taxes are going up 6.04 per cent next year, after an unprecedented length of budget discussions.
-
Sask. First Nation uses wood from old grain elevators to build its first homes
A Saskatchewan First Nation is using wood from old grain elevators to build some of the first homes on its land.
-
Saskatoon city council approves plan for kids to ride buses for free
Kids in Saskatoon are one step closer to riding city buses for free.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver lawyer banned from investment markets for life also barred from practising law
A Vancouver lawyer who was banned from the financial markets by B.C.'s securities regulator earlier this year has agreed to an eight-year ban on practising law in the province.
-
Christmas tree shortage affecting North Vancouver tree lot
Lynn Valley Lions Club has been running an annual Christmas tree lot for more than 30 years. It typically sells upwards of 16,000 trees each season, but this year the organization can only offer roughly 800 trees for sale.
-
2 found dead in Richmond residence, homicide investigators called
Mounties in Richmond say homicide investigators have been called in after the discovery of two bodies inside a home in the city Thursday night.
Regina
-
Former Sask. hockey coach found guilty of sexual assault and assault
Former Saskatchewan junior hockey coach Bernard (Bernie) Lynch was found guilty by a Regina Court of King’s Bench judge on Friday of sexual assault and assault stemming from incidents that took place in August of 1988.
-
'This will always be Saskatchewan's team': Riders' new coach introduces himself to province
On Thursday the Saskatchewan Roughriders confirmed they had selected former Toronto Argonauts defensive coordinator Corey Mace, as the team’s 48th head coach and on Friday he addressed the media and Rider Nation for the first time since taking on the new role.
-
Sask. First Nation uses wood from old grain elevators to build its first homes
A Saskatchewan First Nation is using wood from old grain elevators to build some of the first homes on its land.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. police watchdog gets $2M funding boost to hire staff, cut investigation times
The province gave the IIO a $2 million budget lift for this fiscal year to fund 13 new positions, including seven in investigations.
-
Senior makes hundreds of wooden toys for children's charities despite debilitating condition
To appreciate why Lynndon Franz wears a Santa hat in his workshop, we need to go back to that day he got a nail stuck in his eye.
-
Special weather statement warns of high tides on B.C.'s South Coast
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of extremely high tides on British Columbia's South Coast this weekend.