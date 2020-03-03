FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's Green leader has completed a provincial tour and says people want next week's provincial budget to have integrity and compassion.

David Coon says there are a number of things he'll be looking for when the minority Progressive Conservative government tables its 2020-2021 budget next Tuesday.

Coon isn't saying how he'll vote, but he says the budget needs to help people who are most in need.

While Coon has not been briefed on the budget, People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin has been given the highlights and says it's a good budget.

However, Austin says he'll need to see the entire budget before deciding how he'll vote.

The Liberals have vowed to vote against the budget and try to topple the government, but they would need the support of other opposition members.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2020.