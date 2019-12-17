GLACE BAY, N.S. -- The jackpot for Glace Bay Minor Hockey's 50-50 draw is expected to be so big that organizers wheeled in a bigger drum that can hold more tickets on Tuesday.

Office manager Tracey Hanrahan can barely keep up with the demand.

"It's been pretty busy. We have a lot of people who have been running out of tickets," Hanrahan said.

Frank Pickup of Dominion still holds the record for the biggest win ever in the history of the draw, cashing in on more than $144,000.

With so much hype surrounding this year's draw, organizing are hoping to break a new record.

"I'm getting calls from all over Canada," said James Edwards, president of Glace Bay Minor Hockey. "Friends of mine in P.E.I. and through New Brunswick and down in the States. I even had a minor hockey parent tell me recently that we have tickets as far away as Israel."

Money from the tickets is used to keep the cost of playing hockey down.

Most of the kids registered in Glace Bay don't pay to play at all – that includes equipment, trips, and registration.

Parent and coach Shawn Burke sees the benefits firsthand.

"What this draw allows is, the more work you put in and sell your tickets, basically there's a lot of kids that don't pay a cent for hockey all year," Burke said.

There will also be 20 extra draws to go along with the grand prize -- ranging from $250 to $1,000. The big draw though will take place at Dominion Rink on Sunday.

Nobody looks forward to the big draw more than Hanrahan, who makes the call to the winner each year.

"Sometimes they think it's a joke," Hanrahan said. "They're in shock a lot of times when I tell them that they're our winner. It's pretty exciting."

It's a call many are hoping to receive after Sunday's draw.