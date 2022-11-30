Oromocto RCMP calling for potential witnesses in storage facility break-and-enter

Members of the Oromocto RCMP are seeking the public’s help while they investigate a break-in at a storage facility last week.

The incident happened at a facility on Restigouche Road sometime during the evenings of last Friday and Sunday.

Police say one or more people forcefully entered the building and damaged both the building and the property inside.

While details about potential suspects are limited, police say they believe the suspects could have been riding bikes.

No items were stolen during the incident, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the event, or may have information is asked to contact the Oromocto RCMP detachment at 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.