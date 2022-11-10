Ottawa gives $700,000 to Nova Scotia crisis hotlines

HALIFAX -

Canada's minister for women, gender equality and youth is announcing a $700,000 investment for crisis hotlines in Nova Scotia.

Minister Marci Ien said in a statement that crisis hotlines connect people with important resources and are a lifeline for women fleeing domestic violence.

Ottawa says the funding is targeted at expanding the services at existing hotlines in Nova Scotia.

Ien made the announcement at the Halifax Central Library alongside Nova Scotia's minister responsible for the Nova Scotia Advisory Council on the Status of Women, Karla MacFarlane.

Ottawa also highlighted its investment in the previously announced GuysWork pilot project, which offers school-based programming for boys in Nova Scotia elementary, middle and high schools to help them navigate pressures around masculinity.

Nova Scotia and Ottawa are each investing $525,000 into GuysWork to roll out the program in more Nova Scotia schools and to expand it to other Atlantic provinces.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2022.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.