Ottawa invests $672,000 in vaccine outreach in Nova Scotia, Atlantic Canada
Ottawa is investing $672,000 into Nova Scotian organizations to boost COVID-19 vaccine uptake in undervaccinated communities throughout the province and the Atlantic region.
Liberal MP for Halifax Andy Fillmore announced today the money would be invested into three outreach programs through the federal Immunization Partnership Fund to tackle vaccine hesitancy and misinformation.
Fillmore says the goal of the fund is to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.
Maria Cain, a manager at Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia, says $226,000 will be used to target newcomers to Canada by creating culturally relevant tools to address concerns about the vaccine in the immigrant community.
In the Halifax area, Mainline, a program of the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre, will use its allocated $123,000 to focus on drug users and Indigenous people who live in cities.
As well, the Discovery Centre's science director Ryan Jameson says the museum plans to use its awarded $323,000 to approach leaders in the Black, Indigenous and LGBTQ communities to create educational resources for the province and the larger Atlantic region.
"The hope for the fund is that the science is shared equitably among us all," Fillmore told a virtual news conference today. "Doing all that requires us to consider why one person's lived experience might present different barriers than another individual's when it comes to accessing vaccines."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2022.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau to speak after consulting on invoking Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce the next steps the government will be taking to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, after spending the morning consulting premiers on invoking the Emergencies Act which would grant exceptional federal powers.
Alberta RCMP arrest 11 people at Coutts border blockade, seize weapons
Alberta RCMP officers have arrested 11 people and seized a number of weapons including guns and body armour at the Coutts border crossing blockade.
Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
Why experts say booster shots are still critical, even if vaccine policies are relaxed
With some provinces taking steps to end proof of vaccination policies and COVID-19 infections hitting record numbers during the Omicron wave even among the vaccinated, experts say vaccines and booster shots still remain a critically important tool against the pandemic.
'Time will tell': Ottawa mayor hopeful 'backchannel' deal will reduce protest presence
While traffic is once again moving across the Ambassador Bridge between Canada and the U.S., Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says 'time will tell' whether his 'backchannel' deal to decrease the size of part of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that has snarled his city for weeks is successful.
Alberta families adapting to removal of school mask mandates
Alberta students no longer need to wear their masks while in school or on the school bus.
BREAKING | Judge grants injunction against noise, idling, fireworks in Ottawa
An Ontario judge has granted an injunction to enforce noise and idling bylaws in Ottawa.
Is it possible to get reinfected with Omicron?
According to experts, a past COVID-19 infection doesn’t necessarily prevent someone from catching the virus again. This concept also applies to those who have been reinfected with the same strain of COVID-19, such as Omicron.
Team Canada says decision to allow Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to compete 'extremely unfortunate'
The Canadian Olympic Committee said the decision to allow Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to continue to compete at the Beijing Olympics despite failing a pre-Games doping test 'extremely unfortunate.'
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
-
Ontario reports fewer than 400 people in ICU with COVID-19 for the first time in weeks
Ontario health officials are reporting a significant drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units on Monday.
-
FULL LIST
FULL LIST | Here's what's reopening and when in Ontario as province speeds up reopening
On Monday, the Ontario government announced it will be moving to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan Thursday, four days ahead of schedule. Here's what you need to know on what's reopening and when in the province.
Calgary
-
Alberta RCMP arrest 11 people at Coutts border blockade, seize weapons
Alberta RCMP officers have arrested 11 people and seized a number of weapons including guns and body armour at the Coutts border crossing blockade.
-
PM Trudeau to speak after consulting on invoking Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce the next steps the government will be taking to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, after spending the morning consulting premiers on invoking the Emergencies Act which would grant exceptional federal powers.
-
Alberta's removal of mask mandate in schools spurs court challenge attempt
Some Alberta families and the Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL) have launched a court challenge to stop the lifting of mask mandates in Alberta schools.
Montreal
-
Gyms, spas reopen as Quebec enters next phase of COVID-19 reopening plan
Gyms, fitness centres and spas can resume operations at 50 per cent capacity in Quebec Monday as the province enters the next phase of its reopening plan.
-
These COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in Quebec, others are upcoming
The Quebec government's deconfinement plan continued Monday as the province continues to chip away at restrictions put in place during the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadiens trade forward Tyler Toffoli to the Flames
The Calgary Flames acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens for forward Tyler Pitlick, prospect Emil Heineman, a 2022 first-round pick (top-10 protected) and 2023 fifth-round selection.
Edmonton
-
Alberta RCMP arrest 11 people at Coutts border blockade, seize weapons
Alberta RCMP officers have arrested 11 people and seized a number of weapons including guns and body armour at the Coutts border crossing blockade.
-
Warrants issued for northern Alberta man accused of assault
RCMP say warrants have been issued for the arrest of Michael Mackinaw, 38, of O’Chiese First Nation.
-
Alberta's removal of mask mandate in schools spurs court challenge attempt
Some Alberta families and the Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL) have launched a court challenge to stop the lifting of mask mandates in Alberta schools.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire at Timmins sawmill
Timmins firefighters were called to Eacom Timber early Monday morning after a fire broke out, officials say.
-
Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
-
Is it possible to get reinfected with Omicron?
According to experts, a past COVID-19 infection doesn’t necessarily prevent someone from catching the virus again. This concept also applies to those who have been reinfected with the same strain of COVID-19, such as Omicron.
London
-
4 COVID-19 deaths reported by MLHU over the weekend
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19 and 257 new cases of the virus since Friday.
-
Custom drag racing car stolen in south west London, Ont.
London police are on the hunt for a custom drag-racing car and 24’ cargo trailer
-
Life-threatening injuries reported after early morning crash in London, Ont.
A man has suffered live-threatening injuries after being extricated from a car early Monday morning, according to police.
Winnipeg
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 633 in Manitoba, 19 deaths reported since Friday
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to drop in Manitoba over the weekend.
-
PM Trudeau to speak after consulting on invoking Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce the next steps the government will be taking to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, after spending the morning consulting premiers on invoking the Emergencies Act which would grant exceptional federal powers.
-
Study finds Winnipeg’s concentration of COVID-19 hotspots not as high as other urban centres
A new study analyzing COVID-19 hotspots in major Canadian cities found Winnipeg’s concentration was not as high as some of its counterparts.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Judge grants injunction against noise, idling, fireworks in Ottawa
An Ontario judge has granted an injunction to enforce noise and idling bylaws in Ottawa.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
-
Several trucks moved off Ottawa residential streets, mayor says
Mayor Jim Watson said ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters are beginning to move their trucks off downtown residential streets on Monday as part of a deal he reached with organizers this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. proof of vaccination requirement ends
As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, proof of vaccination or a negative test is no longer required to enter some Saskatchewan businesses and other public venues.
-
Foo Fighters coming to Saskatoon in September
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members the Foo Fighters are coming to Saskatoon.
-
Sask. discontinues COVID-19 'Vax Verfifier' app used by businesses
The Saskatchewan government is dropping an app used by businesses to verify a person's COVID-19 vaccination status.
Vancouver
-
Suspect arrested after multiple random assaults on SkyTrain: transit police
Transit police in Metro Vancouver say a man has been arrested after a string of random assaults on SkyTrain in recent weeks.
-
'Supply crunch': Metro Vancouver gas prices reach all-time high
Prices at many Metro Vancouver gas stations remain at an all-time high Monday, after breaking records across the region over the weekend.
-
LIVE @ 11:30 PT
LIVE @ 11:30 PT | Changes to ICBC? Update coming with CEO, B.C.'s deputy premier
Changes could be coming to auto insurance in B.C. as the province's deputy premier is scheduled to make an announcement Monday morning.
Regina
-
Sask. proof of vaccination requirement ends
As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, proof of vaccination or a negative test is no longer required to enter some Saskatchewan businesses and other public venues.
-
PM Trudeau to speak after consulting on invoking Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce the next steps the government will be taking to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, after spending the morning consulting premiers on invoking the Emergencies Act which would grant exceptional federal powers.
-
Sask. discontinues COVID-19 'Vax Verfifier' app used by businesses
The Saskatchewan government is dropping an app used by businesses to verify a person's COVID-19 vaccination status.
Vancouver Island
-
Man charged in 'random' murder at Nanaimo coffee shop
A suspect has been charged with murder and remains in police custody Monday after what police say was a random homicide in a Nanaimo, B.C., coffee shop.
-
Foo Fighters to play in Victoria as B.C. dates added to North American tour
The Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre show on Oct. 3 is one of three B.C. dates the band announced Monday.
-
Police seek man after sexual assault reported in Esquimalt
Victoria police are looking for a man and two witnesses who reportedly intervened in a sexual assault in Esquimalt, B.C. last week.