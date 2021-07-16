SYDNEY, N.S. -- The federal government is promising $2.7 million to help the airport in Sydney, N.S., recover from losses suffered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding for the J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport, located in Cape Breton, N.S., will come from the $206-million Regional Air Transportation Initiative launched by Ottawa in March.

As COVID-19 travel restrictions across the Atlantic region ease, airlines have begun restoring flights in and out of Cape Breton.

Bob McNeil, chairman of the airport authority's board of directors, said today in a news release the funding will allow the airport to continue to operate as travellers gradually begin to fly again.

Mike Kelloway, member of Parliament for Cape Breton-Canso, adds it's important to maintain the jobs at the airport as the area moves toward a post-pandemic recovery.

The money will help maintain 11 full-time jobs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2021.