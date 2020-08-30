An investigation is underway after more than 2,000 dead brook trout were discovered this weekend in Prince Edward Island’s Montrose River.

The Department of Environment, Water and Climate Change says they received a call on Friday reporting a fish kill in Alma.

The fish kill covers from Marchbank pond to the Confederation Trail in Alma. Just over 2,000 dead Brook Trout were collected Friday and Saturday and a couple hundred more were not able to be collected.

No cause has been determined. Samples have been collected and sent for analysis. The incident remains under investigation.

This section of river has had three reported fish kills since 2010, occurring July 13, 2010, Aug. 18, 2017, and Aug. 28, 2020.

Clean up is complete and the Department of Environment, Water and Climate Change is assessing the area to determine next steps to help the fish population recover.