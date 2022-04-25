P.E.I. affordable housing project gets $7.9 million from federal government

CHARLOTTETOWN -

The federal government is investing about $7.9 million for affordable housing in Charlottetown for people with mental health or addiction issues.

Charlottetown member of Parliament Sean Casey announced the funding Monday alongside Prince Edward Island Minister of Social Development Brad Trivers.

The cash will support a four-storey modular housing project led by the P.E.I. division of the Canadian Mental Health Association, which will offer one-bedroom or studio apartments.

The new building on Fitzroy Street will be for Islanders who receive assistance from the mental health organization, and rent is expected to cost between $700 and $750 a month.

Prince Edward Island had previously given $2 million to the project, which is under construction.

The $7.9 million in federal funding comes from Canada's $2.5-billion Rapid Housing Initiative, which is targeted toward people who are considered vulnerable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2022.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.