P.E.I and Summerside reach agreement for new community health centre

HALIFAX -

An agreement between Prince Edward Island and the city of Summerside will provide a building site for a new community health center.

Under the arrangement, the land located at 425 Granville St., will be purchased by Summerside, who will then remove existing buildings and prepare the site for construction.

The province says it will purchase the site for a nominal fee, with an agreement to build a new community health center.

The center will be operated by Health P.E.I. once built.

“I am extremely pleased with this collaboration with the city of Summerside to develop this site, which will benefit local residents and help improve access to health care. This site will be home to a 48,000 square foot facility where Health PEI will offer collaborative, community-based health care," said Minister of Health and Wellness, Ernie Hudson, in a release.

According to the province, the building is budgeted to cost about $23.1 million in total and will open in spring of 2024.

”By partnering with the Province to develop this project, we are investing in an important service for residents and an investment in the city overall,” said Summerside Mayor Basil Stewart.

The center will house a medical home and include space for primary care, mental health and addictions services, provincial geriatrician program and public health nursing and dental services.

In a release, Health P.E.I's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Gardam, said this development will replace the existing Harbourside Health Centre and will offer an improved environment for staff, patients and clients to provide team-based care.

“Investing in the spaces we need to offer the best care is part of our way toward better care, and we are pleased to be a part of this partnership with the city of Summerside and the province," said Gardam.