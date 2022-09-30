P.E.I. announces Emergency Jobs Initiative, provide update on power and return to school
Employees who have suffered wage losses due to the destruction of post-tropical storm Fiona on Prince Edward Island are set to benefit from a new program by the provincial government.
The Emergency Jobs Initiative seeks to provide non-profit organizations, municipalities and private businesses with a 100 per cent wage subsidy for wages up to $15 per hour for up to four weeks. If the program remains in need past the four-week timeline, employers can receive a 75 per cent wage subsidy for up to 14 weeks.
“This program is for those who may have lost their jobs in a seasonal business that isn’t going to continue because of Hurricane Fiona,” said P.E.I. Premier Dennis King during a news conference Friday. “We will be as flexible as possible with all Islanders who will be looking to take advantage of this and to get to work to rebuild our province.”
Prospective applicants can access the program through the Department of Fisheries and Communities. More information about the application process is expected later Friday.
Meantime, the province is partnering with the Canadian Red Cross to offer financial assistance of $250 to households facing financial hardship.
“If you’re fortunate enough to have insurance, some of your food losses or other impacts may be covered, but many Islanders don’t have that,” King said. “This can be for things like uninsurable losses of food, maybe it can help with gas for the generator, or other basic needs.”
According to King, the Red Cross is working as fast as possible to administer financial assistance by e-transfer, through gift cards, and if required, cheques.
The premier also announced that the province has launched an online form and an email address in hopes of reducing call volume levels at Access P.E.I. locations to help with debris removal. King says requests are being triaged with the priority being primary residences where trees and debris continue to cause safety concerns or where residents remain unable to return to their property.
“We know very well that there are damages to cottages and seasonal properties, but we’re trying to focus our effort first on primary residences and make our way through that in the day ahead,” he said.
King noted that the province has received more than 700 online submissions as of 2 p.m. Friday. That’s in addition to over 2,000 calls for assistance.
POWER
When it comes to power outages nearly one week into the storm, King pointed out that P.E.I. has welcomed a record number of crews from across Canada to help restore electricity to customers.
“We do know that some will remain without power for another two to three days,” King said, adding that he has made a request to the Minister of National Defense for an extra week of additional military resources to assist with storm response efforts.
The premier also committed to keeping warming centres open as long as needed.
According to a representative for Maritime Electric, crews have restored power to almost 47,000 customers on Prince Edward Island.
The per cent of Islanders with power by region is as follows:
- 75 per cent of the west
- 60 per cent in the central area
- 42 per cent in downtown Charlottetown
- 45 per cent of the east
The representative from Maritime Electric noted that crews are continuing work to restore about 35,500 customers, with an estimated goal of restoring power to 6,500 customers by end of day Friday.
SCHOOLS
Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning Natalie Jameson confirmed at Friday’s press conference that the province hopes to have as many students back to class as possible over the upcoming week.
Jameson noted that with safety as a priority, structural engineers have evaluated damaged buildings and fire inspectors have been dispatched to assess all of the schools on P.E.I. According to Jameson, contractors have already managed to seal up roofs and repair damage at the majority of schools impacted by Fiona.
On Friday morning, the P.E.I. government launched a webpage listing all schools and their readiness to open on Monday following a three-category flagging system: green, yellow, red.
Green schools are ready to open Monday, yellow schools are still being worked on but are near completion and could be ready by next week, and schools listed in red will not be able to resume operations on Monday.
The webpage is set to be updated twice on a daily basis to give parents and guardians the most up-to-date information as possible regarding return dates.
According to Jameson, P.E.I. has identified 31 schools that are safe to open on Monday, 27 that are near completion, and four schools that will not open Monday.
One of the most damaged buildings, the Cardigan Consolidated School, could take a few weeks to repair, Jameson says.
Parents were notified on Thursday evening that students from Cardigan Consolidated will be temporarily relocated to a dedicated wing at Montague Regional High School, beginning Wednesday.
Other schools that have sustained extensive damage and will delay re-opening include École Évangéline and Queen Charlotte Intermediate.
“None of our schools will be moving to remote learning at this time,” Jameson told reporters. “With the power outages and the disruptions in web connections, virtual learning is not a viable option right now.”
Parents can expect to be contacted directly about any changes to bussing or schedules for the upcoming school week.
Jameson says student well-being teams are up-and-running, and respite care is being organized for families affected by extended closures or relocations. The province’s School Food Program will also be running on Monday at all operational schools.
“We don’t want anyone to go without food,” she said, noting the reception centers will be open throughout the weekend for food, water and power.
According to Bill Lawler with the Canadian Red Cross, the organization has received 4,350 individual applications from residents across P.E.I., with a total of nearly 35,000 Canadians requesting help since the storm began on Sept. 23.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hurricane Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation
A revived Hurricane Ian battered coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and filling neighbourhoods with calf-high water, after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes.
Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist
Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.
WATCH LIVE | Canadians reflect about residential schools on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Ceremonies, marches and other gatherings are taking place across the country Friday as communities mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. The federal statutory holiday was established last year to remember children who died while being forced to attend residential schools, as well as those who survived, and the families and communities still affected by lasting trauma.
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his war. Ukraine's president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance.
ANALYSIS | Russia's war in Ukraine reaches a critical moment
As Russia's war in Ukraine enters a flammable, even more dangerous phase, analysis from the Associated Press on CTVNews.ca looks at whether a wider war is looming with devastating results for the world, perhaps not seen since 1939-1945.
Air pollution exposure increases risk of COVID-19 hospitalization: study
Exposure to air pollution increases the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization by up to 30 per cent for fully vaccinated patients, according to a new study.
'Sadness and hope': Indigenous leaders, academics speak on Sept. 30 as commitments go unfulfilled
For the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, CTVNews.ca spoke to several Indigenous leaders about feelings around the day more than a year since the suspected gravesites made world news, and in the weeks following Queen Elizabeth II death that took over the news cycle during a month when decolonization is meant to be top of mind.
CMA's new and first Indigenous president on Canada's health-care crisis
Newly appointed president of the Canadian Medical Association, Dr. Alika Lafontaine shares what the organization plans to do in helping save the country’s collapsing health-care system.
He thought of the perfect place to propose. Hurricane Ian threatened his plans
A Florida man who had a feeling that the site of his first date would soon be flooded by Hurricane Ian, along Lake Eola in Orlando, rushed his partner out to the spot to ask her hand in marriage.
Toronto
-
Police negotiating with 'barricaded' person near Ont. hospital
Peel police continue to negotiate with an individual who has been barricaded inside a medical facility in Mississauga since Friday morning.
-
Blue Jays planning several recognitions for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
The Canadian anthem will be performed in Blackfoot, English and French before the Toronto Blue Jays play the Boston Red Sox tonight at Rogers Centre.
-
Ontarians mark Truth and Reconciliation Day in events across province
With sunrise ceremonies, Indigenous songs and moments of reflection, communities across Ontario marked the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Friday.
Calgary
-
'Every Child Matters' walk in Morley, Alta., recognizes residential school atrocities
Indigenous community members and their allies gathered in Morley, Alta., on Friday to recognize the intergenerational traumas of Canada’s residential school system.
-
Thousands of Calgarians gather on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Calgarians gathered to remember, educate and listen on Friday for the country's second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
High-risk offender found, arrested
On Wednesday, police put out the call to the public to help them locate Paul Algino Barrett.
Montreal
-
PQ suspends candidate for controversial anti-Muslim remarks
The Parti Québécois (PQ) is suspending a candidate because of his comments about women who wear the veil and the Muslim religion.
-
Man killed in one of two fights that ended in stabbings in Montreal overnight
A 27-year-old man was stabbed and killed early Friday morning and another man was stabbed and is recovering in hospital in a violent night on Montreal streets.
-
Montreal road crews unearth 1860s era botanical garden where hippos once roamed
Montreal road crews unearthed a buried part of the city's past when they discovered botanical gardens from the 1860s while working on the revamp of Pins Ave. in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
Edmonton
-
'We know it’s lonely': Manitou Asinîy Stone to be returned to Indigenous stewardship
A meteorite with special significance is being returned to Indigenous people after more than 100 years.
-
Pedestrian killed on Fort Road Thursday
Edmonton Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed on Fort Road Thursday night.
-
Edmonton police officer fired for sexually assaulting colleague during off-duty trip
An Edmonton Police Service constable with more than seven years of service has been fired after a disciplinary hearing found him to have sexually assaulted an officer during an off-duty ski trip.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Indigenous leader on federal progress of reconciliation calls to action
As an Indigenous leader from northern Ontario reflects on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, he says political will is needed to complete the remaining 78 or so calls to action in connection to the Canadian residential school system.
-
Northerners gather for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Communities across northern Ontario are marking National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – also known as Orange Shirt Day – with ceremonies and events recognizing the impact of the Canadian Indian residential school system.
-
'It's about educating everybody': Nipissing First Nation on residential school history
It was an emotional day on Nipissing First Nation as a survivor shared her deeply personal experience attending a northern Ontario residential school on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
London
-
'I met with residential school survivors for inspiration': Indigenous murals unveiled in downtown London, Ont.
A panel of seven Indigenous murals was unveiled in downtown London, Ont. on Truth and Reconciliation Day.
-
'A lot of healing': Truth and Reconciliation ceremonies in London region
Veronica Ninham wipes away tears as she listens to speakers talk about the pain of relatives who attended residential schools.
-
Temporary Emergency Department closure at Walkerton hospital
Hospital officials are informing the public of a temporary Emergency Department closure at Walkerton hospital.
Winnipeg
-
Residential schools memorial sculpture 'encapsulates the spirit of reconciliation'
A memorial sculpture honouring those lost and affected by the residential school system is giving Winnipeggers a new gathering place for truth and reconciliation.
-
Two semis involved in Friday morning perimeter crash
Emergency crews were on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision at the corner of Portage Avenue and the Perimeter Highway Friday.
-
Fisher River Cree Nation school closed due to drive-by shooting: RCMP
RCMP in Fisher Branch are on the lookout for four suspects after a drive-by shooting Thursday morning.
Ottawa
-
Calls to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
An Every Child Matters banner covered the sign on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway on Friday, as the federal government was urged to rename the road in Ottawa's west end.
-
Events happening in Ottawa for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at events happening in Ottawa on Friday to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.
-
Worker struck by a large piece of concrete at construction site in downtown Ottawa
A construction worker is being treated for injuries after being struck by a large piece of concrete at a construction site in downtown Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
What's open and closed in Saskatoon on National Truth and Reconciliation Day
Today is the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and that means holiday hours for some of Saskatoon’s facilities and services.
-
CMA's new and first Indigenous president on Canada's health-care crisis
Newly appointed president of the Canadian Medical Association, Dr. Alika Lafontaine shares what the organization plans to do in helping save the country’s collapsing health-care system.
-
'It was fantastic': Sask. golfer records two aces in the same round
A golfer at the Willows Club has recorded not one, but two holes-in-one in the same round.
Vancouver
-
B.C. city permanently raises local First Nation's flag on Truth and Reconciliation Day
The City of White Rock marked the second ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday by raising the flag of the Semiahmoo First Nation at city hall.
-
Vancouver gas prices hit record high for 2nd day in a row
Some stations in Vancouver were advertising a litre of regular for 241.9 cents on Friday, the second consecutive day that the region has set an all-time record.
-
Rogers says assessment error cost it $2M in B.C. property taxes; judge rejects claim
Rogers Communications says a BC Assessment error forced it to pay $2.2 million more in property taxes on its fibre-optic cables than it should have, but a judge has dismissed its petition to fix the problem.
Regina
-
Regina police ask for public's help following shooting
Regina police are asking for public assistance in an investigation into an overnight shooting that left a woman injured.
-
'Nobody needs to sleep outdoors': City of Regina and non-profits work to accommodate houseless
Tents are popping up in vacant lots as Regina’s houseless prepare for colder weather.
-
'What we're all about': New 'Read Indigenous' space unveiled at Yorkton Public Library
A new dedicated space for Indigenous materials and resources is accessible at the Yorkton Public Library.
Vancouver Island
-
Orcas battle humpbacks in interspecies skirmish caught on camera off Vancouver Island
An international whale watching and conservation group says some of its members came across a rare and dramatic encounter between orcas and humpbacks off Vancouver Island this week.
-
Victoria woman grows 323-pound pumpkin, shares journey on social media
While Carmen Spagnola puts a lot of effort into making and tending to her flower garden, the same couldn’t be said for growing her first pumpkin. "It felt like this random miracle that just happened," Carmen smiles.
-
'It's a very special building': Mass timber high-rise opens in Langford, B.C.
Langford celebrated the opening of an innovative new residential building Thursday at 2830 Peatt Rd.