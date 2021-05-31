HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island is reporting two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

One individual is in their 40s and the other is in their 50s. They had both recently travelled outside of Atlantic Canada and tested positive through routine testing.

They are self-isolating and being followed daily by public health.

There is a flight exposure notification related to one of the cases.

"Anyone who travelled on Air Canada flight 8012 from Montreal to Charlottetown on May 27, is already following self-isolation or work isolation requirements, but should monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and visit a testing clinic if any develop," says a news release.

Prince Edward Island has 14 active cases of COVID-19 and has had 204 cases since the pandemic began. More information about the province’s COVID-19 cases is available online.

Public health encourages Islanders to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a negative test, and to self-isolate until results come back.

Every P.E.I. resident 12 and older who wants to get the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get one in 2021. To book an appointment or get more information go to P.E.I.’s COVID-19 vaccines page.