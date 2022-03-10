P.E.I. boosts aid programs for Islanders struggling with pandemic, high gas prices

CHARLOTTETOWN -

Prince Edward Island is launching financial programs to help Islanders struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic and high gas prices.

The government said today it will distribute $150 cheques this month to every adult and dependant receiving social assistance or assured income.

It says the funding will total more than $1 million and is part of the $20-million support envelope announced earlier in the week.

The province says that government-funded and non-profit community organizations will receive a total of $500,000 to cover transportation costs and direct funding for clients.

The cost of an April bus pass for adults will be $20 instead of $58.50, while students will pay $10 instead of $40.50.

Social Development Minister Brad Trivers says the province hopes to ease the financial burdens Islanders have faced over the last two years.

"We have seen the cost of food, gas and home heating rise along with the impacts of COVID-19. We hope to ease the financial burdens for seniors, families and individuals who need it most," he said in a statement.

Food banks in P.E.I. will receive $250,000 and post-secondary student unions will get $50,000 to support students in need with food and gas cards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2022.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.