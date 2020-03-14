HALIFAX -- The first case of COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island has been confirmed.

On Saturday, P.E.I.’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison held a press conference to update the region on its status in the wake of COVID-19 sweeping the nation.

In a tweet, the Government of PEI confirmed the province had its first positive case of COVID-19, announcing that the case involves a woman who returned from travelling. The woman is self-isolating and is recovering at home with mild symptoms.