HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island officials further clarified their plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions beginning Friday.

“We have had to make painful and disruptive adjustments to our lives. I wish I could tell you that will end on May 1st, but that’s not the truth,” said P.E.I. premier Dennis King during Wednesday's news conference. “It’s very important for Islanders to remember that we are not returning to normal. We are beginning a road back, in a worldwide health pandemic that has changed the very way we live, work and operate. The way we have operated in the past will not be the way we operate in the foreseeable future.”

King also announced the province is extending its current state of emergency to May 31, allowing the island to continue to screen at its entry points, and requiring all people entering the island to self-isolate for 14 days.

“On May 1st, outdoor gatherings of no more than five people will be permitted with social distancing,” said P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison. “Some examples could be five friends from different households sitting on a deck together, or a family of three visiting their aunt and uncle in their yard, or two children stopping by to visit their friends in their driveway.”

On Tuesday, Morrison and P.E.I. premier Dennis King also announced the details of the province's plan to ease back restrictions, titled "Re-open P.E.I. Together," a four-phase plan, with the first phase beginning Friday, May 1.

One thing not included in Tuesday's plan was the reopening of schools on the Island, which was previously delayed until at least May 11.

“I think the education department is looking at some options of what they can do on a limited basis, they are expiring some minor options, but I think it’s safe to say that school as we know it for this term will not go back to what it was prior to March Break,” said King.

P.E.I. is also planning to broaden its testing in the coming days.

“Testing is critical to our ability to move forward as we ease up public health measures, so if you have symptoms please call 811 or get referred by a family physician or nurse practitioner for testing.” said Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison during a news conference on Wednesday.

“At this point in time we have one of the broadest categories of testing in the country. We have already expanded to conduct testing of some asymptomatic people, including people in long-term care facilities and health-care workers,” said Morrison. “We are looking at more testing at the entry points, including testing international travellers who are returning whether or not they have symptoms, or for instance, long haul truckers who may be down in the States or elsewhere.”

King also reminded islanders that P.E.I.’s health-care system is still functioning if residents require treatment, whether it is COVID-19 related or not.

“If you are sick and you need medical attention, we want you to seek medical treatment. The health, safety and well-being of Islanders at this time is not limited to COVID-19, so don’t hesitate if you need health care,” said King.

On Tuesday, P.E.I. reported its first new case of COVID-19 since April 15.

The new case is related to international travel and is a man in his 50s from Kings County, who is self-isolating at home and doing well.

Morrison revealed on Wednesday that the man had flown into the Halifax airport and then drove across the Confederation Bridge where he was flagged and told to self-isolate.

"This is an important reminder that the virus has not gone away, and that as we talk about easing up measures, we are not without risk," said Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison during a news conference on Tuesday.

The total number of cases on the island is now 27, with 24 now considered recovered.

All confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the island have been connected to travel.

The province received 31 negative test results on Tuesday. P.E.I. has now tested 2,852 people, with 2,778 negative results and 47 test results pending.

The individuals with positive cases on the island range in age from 20 to 79. Of the 27 confirmed cases, 11 are women, and 16 are men.

Previous to Tuesday's new case, the last positive case reported by Prince Edward Island was on April 15. That case involved a man in his 30s in Queens County, who had travelled internationally. Prior to that, the last new cases were reported on April 8.