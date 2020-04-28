HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island has reported its first new case of COVID-19 since April 15.

The new case is related to international travel and is a man in his 50s, who is self-isolating at home.

"This is an important reminder that the virus has not gone away, and that as we talk about easing up measures, we are not without risk," said Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison during a news conference on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Morrison and P.E.I. premier Dennis King also announced the details of the province's plan to ease back restrictions, titled "Re-open P.E.I. Together," a four-phase plan, with the first phase beginning Friday, May 1.

King said the plan has been "carefully constructed" and is built on the fundamental principle that P.E.I. remains in a global pandemic.

“We will proceed with a gradual phased-in approach that will be constantly evaluated based on the best public health information that we have” said King at Tuesday's news conference. “We know that the plan will never be fast enough for some, or cautious or slow enough for some, and we know that we’ll never make everyone happy, but we have to do everything we can to keep people healthy.”

One thing not included in Tuesday's plan was the reopening of schools on the Island, which was previously delayed until at least May 11.

"Schools will not be reopening in the same way they were," said Morrison. "Schools are looking at what limited activities they may be able to do, and there will be further details forthcoming, but there will not be a return to school on May 11."

Details of phase one, starting May 1

Limited outdoor gatherings of no more than five individuals involving people from different households.

Non-contact outdoor recreational activities such as; walking, hiking, cycling, motorcycling, golfing, driving ranges, shooting ranges, recreational fishing and boating.

Select outdoor and construction services, such as landscaping, road construction, watershed clean-up and outdoor photography.

Priority non-urgent health care services, including elective surgeries, cardiac supports, cancer screening, physiotherapists, optometrists and opticians, chiropractors, foot care providers, occupational therapy, and naturopaths.

Priority public services.

Child care for essential service workers.

Home-based learning options, with some limited activities.

Visitor restrictions in place at long-term care facilities.

Details of phase two, tentatively starting May 22

Limited indoor gatherings of no more than five individuals and outdoor gatherings of no more than 10 individuals involving people from different households.

Non-contact indoor recreational activities.

Retail businesses and select indoor services, including hairdressers, barbers, pet grooming, retail outlets, greenhouses and nurseries, extermination and pest control, car washes, battle depots, cleaning and restoration services.

Unlicensed and licensed child-care centres.

Additional non-urgent health-care services including registered massage therapists, acupuncturists, acupressurists and emergency dental care services.

Additional public services.

Home-based learning options with some limited activities.

Visitor restrictions in place at long-term care facilities.

Details of phase three, potentially starting June 12

Gatherings of no more than 15 people indoors and 20 people outdoors, including religious gatherings.

Organized recreational activities, recreational facilities and services, public spaces. Including outdoor sports, day camps, swimming pools, hot tubs and outdoor spaces, bowling alleys, gym and fitness facilities, yoga and pilates studios, arenas and wellness centres, art galleries, libraries, youth and community centres.

Additional personal services, in-room dining and accommodations for P.E.I. residents only; including nail salons and spas, tattoo and piercing studios, restaurants, campgrounds, hospitality homes, inns and bed and breakfasts.

Unlicensed and licensed child-care centres.

Continued transition to increased non-urgent health services.

Further public services.

Home-based learning options with some limited activities.

Visitor restrictions in place at long-term care facilities.

Phase four - looking ahead

Further relaxation measures as the situation permits

Updated case numbers

The total number of cases on the island is now 27, with 24 now considered recovered.

All confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the island have been connected to travel.

The province received 31 negative test results on Tuesday. P.E.I. has now tested 2,852 people, with 2,778 negative results and 47 test results pending.

The individuals with positive cases on the island range in age from 20 to 79. Of the 27 confirmed cases, 11 are women, and 16 are men.

Previous to Tuesday's new case, the last positive case reported by Prince Edward Island was on April 15. That case involved a man in his 30s in Queens County, who had travelled internationally. Prior to that, the last new cases were reported on April 8.