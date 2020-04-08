HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King says there was a "grey area" in the regulations on self-isolation and he understands why Health Minister Jamie Aylward might have misunderstood them.

"He had arrived back from Ireland on (March) 13," King told CTV News. "We were acting under the directive of the chief public health office, which, at that time, were anybody who had been travelling internationally were to monitor their symptoms for 14 days."

The day Aylward arrived back, he learned that Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief medical officer of health, was going to be making the guidelines more stringent.

"He packed up his things and went home and on his way home, he picked up some supplies, and I think that's what people have been asking questions about," King said.

King said looking at it through the lens of today, it looks a lot different than it did on March 13.

"That doesn't excuse the lapse in judgment," King said. "I know minister is disappointed in himself and I certainly am as well."