P.E.I. holds accession proclamation ceremony for King Charles III

The accession of King Charles III has officially been proclaimed on Prince Edward Island.

Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry presided over the accession ceremony at Government House in Charlottetown Monday morning.

Perry was joined by P.E.I. Premier Dennis King, members of the executive council, an Indigenous leader and senior government officials.

She issued and read a formal proclamation under the Great Seal of the Province of Prince Edward Island.

Members of The Prince Edward Island Regiment -- an army reserve unit based in Charlottetown and Summerside, whose lineage dates back to 1875 -- fired a 21-round gun salute at Victoria Park in Charlottetown in honour of the new King of Canada Monday morning.

The government of P.E.I. says the historic Fanningbank, Perry’s residence, will be lit up in blue as a sign of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96.

The building was lit in blue Sunday evening and will remain lit from dusk to dawn each day until Sept. 19, the day of the Queen’s funeral.

A commemorative service will be held at Charlottetown's St. Peter's Cathedral Church on Sept. 19, by invite only. The province says the service will be live-streamed and more information will be made available in the coming days.

P.E.I. is the last Maritime province to officially proclaim the accession of King Charles III, since Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on Thursday.

In New Brunswick, Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy issued and read a formal proclamation under the Great Seal of the Province of New Brunswick on Saturday.

She was joined by Attorney General Hugh Flemming, Elder Imelda Perley, and Premier Blaine Higgs, amongst other prominent guests.

In Halifax, Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc was joined by Premier Tim Houston and Justice Minister Brad Johns Saturday as they welcomed King Charles III as the King of Canada.

LeBlanc signed and read the declaration and toasted to the new King.

The tradition dates back to the accession of King George III in 1760. It calls for a proclamation of accession ceremony to be held when a new sovereign inherits the throne upon the death of the previous king or queen.

A 21-gun salute took place at each ceremony.

This morning, Cabinet met to approve the proclamation to formally proclaim the successor to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



Following the cabinet meeting, Her Honour, gave royal assent to the proclamation, making King Charles III the new monarch.



KING PROCLAIMED AS CANADA'S HEAD OF STATE

Saturday, King Charles III was proclaimed Canada's head of state at a ceremony that included heraldic trumpeting, a 21-gun salute and a moment of remembrance for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the proclamation. He and members of the federal cabinet and Privy Council met before the ceremony as part of the protocol needed to formally proclaim the new sovereign.

Meanwhile, the federal government is preparing a series of events to commemorate the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.

Protocol calls for 10 days of mourning following the Queen's death, and British officials announced on Saturday that the Queen's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19.

Canada's national commemoration will take place the same day, including a parade, a flypast and a 96-gun salute to mark each year of the queen's life.

A nationally televised service will be held at Anglican Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa, where Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip worshipped on two occasions in 1957 and 1961.