HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bumping the number of active cases in the province to eight.

The new cases include:

A man in his 30s

A man in his 40s

A man in his 50s and;

A woman in her 30s

All four cases are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, however, the province says they are not all connected to each other.

Contact tracing is underway, and all four individuals are self-isolating at home as required.

P.E.I. ASKS N.B. WORKERS TO GET TESTED

Island officials are asking any New Brunswick day-workers who plan on entering workplaces or homes where there is a risk of being within six feet of someone to get tested for COVID-19 while on the island.

Any workers from New Brunswick who travel to Prince Edward Island multiple times a week should be tested at least once a week.

The province is also reminding workers that there are pre-existing testing requirements for workers who stay in P.E.I. for more than 24 hours.

Prince Edward Island has had a total of 101 active cases since the pandemic began.

POTENTIAL COVID-19 FLIGHT EXPOSURE

Health officials on the island say two of the newest COVID-19 cases are linked to travellers who were on an Air Canada flight to Charlottetown on Monday.

Anyone who was on the following flight should self-monitor for symptoms. If symptoms do develop, they should isolate until they are tested at a drop-in testing clinic.