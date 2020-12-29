HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, both related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. With one previously reported case now considered recovered, six active cases of COVID-19 remain on the island.

In a release issued Tuesdayafternoon, Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.’s chief public health officer, confirmed two new cases that were related to travel.

The new cases involve a woman in her 30’s, and a male in his late teens, who both arrived in the province following travel outside Atlantic Canada. The two cases are not related to each other.

Both individuals remain in self-isolation and are being contacted daily by public health.

“We cannot stress enough the importance of self-isolating, especially following travel outside the province, in our efforts to contain and limit the spread of COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island,” said Dr. Morrison. “It continues to be one of the most effective public health measures that we’ve put in place, along with hand-washing, physical distancing and wearing a non-medical mask, to help keep Islanders safe during the pandemic.”

The province is also issuing a potential exposure notifications on the following flight into Charlottetown:

December 27: Air Canada flight 8302 from Montreal to Charlottetown

Public Health says anyone who travelled on these flights should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and, if symptoms develop, isolate and arrange testing as soon as possible.

P.E.I. currently has six active cases of COVID-19 and has had a total of 96 positive cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.