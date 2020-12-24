HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, all related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. With four cases previously reported cases now considered recovered, five active cases of COVID-19 remain on the island.

In a release issued Thursday afternoon, Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.’s chief public health officer, confirmed three new cases that were related to travel.

The new cases involve a woman in her 30’s, a woman in her 50s, and a man in his 50s. They all arrived in the province following travel outside Atlantic Canada. The three cases are not related to each other.

All three individuals remain in self-isolation and are being contacted daily by public health.

The province is issuing potential exposure notifications on the following flights into Charlottetown.

December 21: Air Canada flight 8302 from Montreal to Charlottetown

December 21: Air Canada flight 7462 from Toronto to Charlottetown

December 23: Air Canada flight 7462 from Toronto to Charlottetown

Public Health says anyone who travelled on these flights should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and, if symptoms develop, isolate and arrange testing as soon as possible.

With four cases previously reported cases now considered recovered, P.E.I. currently has five active cases of COVID-19 and has had a total of 94 positive cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. Information about the province’s COVID-19 cases is available online.