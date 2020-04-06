HALIFAX -- For the fourth straight day, Prince Edward Island says there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province, with the total number of cases remaining at 22.

Eight cases are now considered recovered and none are in hospital.

Despite no new cases identified, Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.’s chief medical officer, said at a news conference on Monday that Islanders should still be extremely concerned about the potential of community spread.

"This is not a signal or stop or slow down our public health measures, and the worst of this is not over," said Morrison. "I believe what we are doing is making a difference. But we must continue to physically distance, self-isolate when required, and to follow these public health measures."

Morrison says three tickets have been issued on the Island against people in violation of public health measures. She says the province has received hundreds of complaints, and police have knocked on 71 doors, issuing a large number of verbal and written warnings.

P.E.I. has conducted over 1,300 tests, with over 1,000 of those coming back negative, and others still pending.

The 22 positive cases are all related to international travel and between the ages of 20 and 79 years old.

Sixteen of the positive cases are located in Queens County, with six in Prince County and zero in Kings County.

P.E.I. is also planning on launching a 'virtual care platform' for physicials, nurse practitioners and mental health services on a secure video platform. Training for health professionals will begin later this week.

"It's a video platform for them to interact with clients, so it will be really about having that option as well as the other telephone options we have today," said Marion Dowling, Health PEI’s chief of nursing, allied health and patient experience.

The province is also looking at potentially reusing N95 masks, as the supply on the Island is limited.

“All health P.E.I. facilities have began saving used N95 masks, as good research is happening locally and nationally on how to reprocess these masks for reuse, following proper sterilization procedures,” said Dowling. "This will help with our supply concerns as these masks are in high demand."

This is a developing story, more to come.