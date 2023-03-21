P.E.I. Liberal Leader takes aim at Green Party in first provincial election debate

The Leaders of the four major political parties on Prince Edward Island went head-to-head Tuesday for the first official debate of the campaign.

Four parties were on the stage, but there was clear tension between two: the former Official Opposition Green Party and the Liberals, who sat in third place at the dissolution of government.

Un-elected Liberal Leader Sharon Cameron levelled heavy criticisms against the Green Leader, including on his response to the housing crisis, and a homeless encampment in Charlottetown.

“It’s a bit offensive that the Green Party didn’t start to pay attention to this issue until the folks were barricaded from their makeshift homes,” said Cameron, of the encampment.

Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker called the accusations unjustified and fired back.

“Let’s not forget that it was Liberal, and Conservative, governments not doing their job that led to the situation we have now,” said Bevan-Baker.

It’s no secret the Liberals have taken aim at the Greens in this election, with Cameron herself running against Bevan-Baker in his home riding: District 17 New Haven-Rocky Point.

PC Leader Dennis King and NDP Leader Michelle Neill stayed mostly out of the fray and stuck to their platform talking points.

The Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Charlottetown Inc. hosted the event.

“The business community has been dealing with one challenge after another,” said Bill DeBlois, chamber president and local business owner.

“That’s really been the theme of the last three, four, years.”

DeBlois says the crowd, made up largely of local business owners, was mostly satisfied with what they heard from the Leaders.