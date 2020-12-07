HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island are increasing their COVID-19 testing capacity and will limit patients at hospitals and care facilities to one designated visitor, in response to the latest outbreak of cases on the island.

Health P.E.I. says as of 8 a.m. Monday, only one designated ‘partner in care’ will be allowed to visit patients and residents at hospitals, long-term care facilities or any other care facilities on the island.

Patients and residents may designate one ‘partner in care’, a family member of friend who helps provide additional care for a patient or resident. No other visitors will be allowed, except for compassionate circumstances, such as when a patient is nearing the end of life, when special permission may be granted by Health P.E.I.

“These restrictions are difficult for our patients and their families, but they are very important during these next two weeks, as we work urgently to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community and to any of our health care services,” said Marion Dowling, Co-Leader of Health P.E.I.’s COVID-19 Joint Response Team in an emailed statement.

Health P.E.I. also announced Monday they will be expanding hours at their testing clinic in Charlottetown. The testing clinic on Park St. will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Friday.

On Sunday, Health P.E.I. asked any islanders between the age of 20 and 29 to be tested for COVID-19, even if they have no symptoms.

“We expect there will be a significant increase in testing this week, especially larger groups of contacts and people aged 20-29 in the Greater Charlottetown area,” said Dowling in the release. “Our staff are working hard to provide the tests and results. Please be kind and patient during this time.”

Anyone in that age group, who is not symptomatic, does not need to self-isolate after getting tested and can return to work or school as they await their results.

Anyone of any age group who has symptoms should get tested immediately and self-isolate until results are received.

A testing clinic is opening Monday in Stratford, and hours of operation are also being extended for testing clinics in Summerside, and Montague.

The release says additional sites and further increases in testing will be evaluated and implemented as necessary.

The new visitor restrictions and increased testing come the day after P.E.I. announced a two-week ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown, after seven new cases of the virus were reported over the weekend.

The new health protocols will remain in place until at least Dec. 21, and include closing all dining rooms in restaurants, fitness facilities, bingo halls and libraries. Organized gatherings will be limited to no more than 10 people, and retail stores must limit capacity to 50 per cent.

Four island high schools - Charlottetown Rural, Colonel Gray, Bluefield and École François-Buote - have moved to online learning this week.

As of Sunday, P.E.I. is dealing with 11 active cases. The province has seen 80 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared in March.

Dr. Heather Morrison will be giving an update on Monday at 12 p.m. Atlantic. You can watch live on our website.