P.E.I. man crawls through drive-thru window, steals several items: police

Police in Charlottetown are looking for a suspect who climbed through a drive-thru window at a bagel shop and stole several items.

Police say a man crawled through the unlocked drive-thru window at the Great Canadian Bagel on University Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

They say he left with the stolen goods on foot, and was last seen walking north towards the Giant Tiger parking lot.

Charlottetown Police Services has released videos of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 902-629-4172, or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.