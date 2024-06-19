P.E.I. most dangerous province for fatal car crashes: study

Prince Edward Island is the most dangerous province for fatal car crashes, according to a new study.

The study was released Monday by Ontario-based Preszler Injury Lawyers using the latest data from Transport Canada. The data examines casualty rates caused by car crashes in 2021 per 100,000 people.

During that period, P.E.I. had 10.5 deaths and 287 injuries caused by car crashes.

The car fatality rate on the island is more than double the national average, which increased slightly to 4.7 in 2021, compared to 4.6 the year before, per 100,000 people.

Transport Canada says that number is the second lowest since data was first collected in the early 1970s.

The two other Maritime provinces also ranked second and third on the list for car fatalities for 2021. New Brunswick had 8.6 fatalities and 342.7 injuries, while Nova Scotia had 7.7 fatalities and 308.7 injuries.

The other provinces and territories’ casualty rates for 2021 per 100,000 people include:

4.) Saskatchewan, 7.2 fatalities and 388.2 injuries

5.) Newfoundland and Labrador, 6.7 fatalities and 408.5 injuries

6.) Alberta, 6.2 fatalities and 296.5 injuries

7.) British Columbia, 5.7 fatalities and 269.9 injuries

8.) Manitoba, 5.6 fatalities and 545.5 injuries

9.) Yukon, 4.7 fatalities and 377 injuries

10.) Northwest Territories, 4.4 fatalities and injuries 185.1 injuries

11.) Quebec, 4 fatalities and 321.1 injuries

12.) Ontario, 3.8 fatalities and 216.4 injuries

Nunavut had the least amount of fatalities in 2021. The territory had 2.6 per 100,000 people. It also had the lowest number of injuries coming in at 40.9.

“Millions of Canadians hold a driving license, and many will use their cars regularly, whether for short trips, commutes or longer road trips. Analyzing the number of fatalities and injuries due to car crashes in each province and territory can provide valuable insight into public road safety,” said a spokesperson for Preszler Injury Lawyers in a news release.

“By using this data to understand which provinces and territories in Canada suffer from the highest numbers of deaths and accidents from car crashes, public bodies and policymakers can provide targeted safety improvements and information for these areas.”