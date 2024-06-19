P.E.I. most dangerous province for fatal car crashes: study
Prince Edward Island is the most dangerous province for fatal car crashes, according to a new study.
The study was released Monday by Ontario-based Preszler Injury Lawyers using the latest data from Transport Canada. The data examines casualty rates caused by car crashes in 2021 per 100,000 people.
During that period, P.E.I. had 10.5 deaths and 287 injuries caused by car crashes.
The car fatality rate on the island is more than double the national average, which increased slightly to 4.7 in 2021, compared to 4.6 the year before, per 100,000 people.
Transport Canada says that number is the second lowest since data was first collected in the early 1970s.
The two other Maritime provinces also ranked second and third on the list for car fatalities for 2021. New Brunswick had 8.6 fatalities and 342.7 injuries, while Nova Scotia had 7.7 fatalities and 308.7 injuries.
The other provinces and territories’ casualty rates for 2021 per 100,000 people include:
4.) Saskatchewan, 7.2 fatalities and 388.2 injuries
5.) Newfoundland and Labrador, 6.7 fatalities and 408.5 injuries
6.) Alberta, 6.2 fatalities and 296.5 injuries
7.) British Columbia, 5.7 fatalities and 269.9 injuries
8.) Manitoba, 5.6 fatalities and 545.5 injuries
9.) Yukon, 4.7 fatalities and 377 injuries
10.) Northwest Territories, 4.4 fatalities and injuries 185.1 injuries
11.) Quebec, 4 fatalities and 321.1 injuries
12.) Ontario, 3.8 fatalities and 216.4 injuries
Nunavut had the least amount of fatalities in 2021. The territory had 2.6 per 100,000 people. It also had the lowest number of injuries coming in at 40.9.
“Millions of Canadians hold a driving license, and many will use their cars regularly, whether for short trips, commutes or longer road trips. Analyzing the number of fatalities and injuries due to car crashes in each province and territory can provide valuable insight into public road safety,” said a spokesperson for Preszler Injury Lawyers in a news release.
“By using this data to understand which provinces and territories in Canada suffer from the highest numbers of deaths and accidents from car crashes, public bodies and policymakers can provide targeted safety improvements and information for these areas.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings
The wife of a gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting says he believed the two victims were behind an alleged mortgage investment scheme that defrauded their family.
NEW Canada's population tops 41 million
Statistics Canada says the country's population topped 41 million people in the first quarter of this year as it grew by 0.6 per cent. The agency cites a gain of 242,673 people in the first three months of the year.
Climate protesters arrested over spraying orange paint over Stonehenge monument
Two climate protesters were arrested Wednesday for spraying orange paint on the ancient Stonehenge monument in southern England, police said.
WestJet cancels some 40 flights in anticipation of strike by mechanics
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
How did North Korean soldiers wander across the world's most heavily guarded border?
How did as many as 30 North Korean soldiers wander over the line separating North from South, causing South Korea to fire warning shots before the North Koreans withdrew? The short answer appears to be shrubbery.
2 French adolescents are accused of raping a 12-year-old girl, motivated by antisemitism
Two adolescent boys in a Paris suburb have been given preliminary charges of raping a 12-year-old girl and religion-motivated violence, French authorities said Wednesday. A Jewish leader said the girl is Jewish.
BREAKING Six-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus north of Toronto: police
York Regional Police say a six-year-old boy has died of his injuries after he was struck by a school bus in a residential neighbourhood in Vaughan on Wednesday morning.
Hundreds died during this year's Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia amid intense heat, officials say
Hundreds of people died during this year's Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia as the faithful faced intense high temperatures at Islamic holy sites in the desert kingdom, officials said Wednesday as people tried to claim their loved ones' bodies.
Health minister says he aims to launch national pharmacare program by next April
Health Minister Mark Holland says he hopes to launch a national pharmacare program by April 1, 2025.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings
The wife of a gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting says he believed the two victims were behind an alleged mortgage investment scheme that defrauded their family.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Six-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus north of Toronto: police
York Regional Police say a six-year-old boy has died of his injuries after he was struck by a school bus in a residential neighbourhood in Vaughan on Wednesday morning.
-
Hwy. 401 westbound express lanes to be shut down for hours near DVP following fiery crash
The express lanes of a busy Toronto highway will be closed for most of the morning following a fiery crash early Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Calgary fire crews at 2-alarm fire in Bowness
Fire crews are battling a blaze at a home in Bowness on Wednesday morning.
-
Replacement pipes arrive in Calgary to help in water main repairs
City of Calgary confirms two massive replacement pipes from San Diego have arrived in the city to ultimately be used in the ongoing repair work on a water main that broke earlier this month.
-
WestJet cancels some 40 flights in anticipation of strike by mechanics
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
McDavid leads Oilers to Game 5 win to stay alive in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid scored four points (two goals, two assists) to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 Stanley Cup Final win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.
-
Watch: Recurring spider guest named by CTV Edmonton Morning Live viewer
A spider that has been hanging out on CTV News Edmonton's river valley sky cam has been named by a viewer.
-
WestJet mechanics hit airline with 72-hour strike notice
WestJet mechanics say they are poised to walk off the job early as Thursday night after serving the airline with a 72-hour strike notice yesterday.
Montreal
-
English Montreal School Board scores highest graduation rate in Quebec
The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) has scored the highest graduation rate in the province for the 2022-23 school year.
-
Rent in Montreal rose by 27 per cent in 4 years: renters' group
Moving when you're a tenant has become a real obstacle course, according to the Quebec housing and tenants' rights group RCLALQ, which warns that the approach advocated by governments to building more housing won't make it any easier for people looking for an affordable place to live.
-
Montreal seniors to be shuttled to malls as planned power outage going ahead during heat wave
A seniors home in Montreal's West Island will have to shuttle most of its residents to nearby shopping centres to stay cool in the middle of a blistering heat wave after Hydro-Quebec refused to postpone a planned power outage in the area.
Ottawa
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING It will be the hottest day of the year in Ottawa: Here's when the temperature will hit 34 C
The City of Ottawa is extending the swimming hours at six outdoor pools today and Thursday as the 'heat dome' is expected to bring temperatures of 34 C this afternoon. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa, saying the "prolonged heat event" will continue through Thursday with "dangerously hot and humid conditions" expected.
-
16 things to do in Ottawa for free this summer
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks things you can do for free in Ottawa this summer.
-
These are the top 15 intersections for red light camera tickets in Ottawa so far in 2024
King Edward Avenue continues to be Ottawa's red light district, with more than 2,300 tickets issued for running red lights on the busy road in the first four months of the year.
London
-
Cyclist struck in east London
A cyclist has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in east London.
-
Little interest in land deal with Farhi Holdings to move city hall to Richmond Street
The public may never know exactly why council distanced itself from an unsolicited proposal to relocate city hall to the heart of Downtown London.
-
Urn from Ohio found in St. Clair River
OPP are hoping the owner of an urn will come forward. The urn, containing ashes, was originally found in on January 9 in the St. Clair River.
Barrie
-
HAPPENING NOW
HAPPENING NOW Police investigation forces closure & evacuation of busy Barrie street
Police in Barrie have closed a busy street for an investigation and evacuated people in the area.
-
Two people in life-threatening condition after Hwy 12 crash
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision on Highway 12 in Ramara Township that police say involved an allegedly impaired driver.
-
One person seriously injured in e-bike collision in Barrie's south end
One person suffered serious injuries in a collision involving an e-bike in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police charge suspect who left young kids home alone
A 38-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is charged with criminal negligence and child abandonment after police found two young kids home alone following a 911 call.
-
Insolvent northern Ont. real estate group accused of misusing tens of millions of dollars
A former child actor and his business partners with major real estate holdings in northern Ontario have been facing insolvency after failing to keep up with debts meant for buying and renovating hundreds of properties.
-
WestJet cancels some 40 flights in anticipation of strike by mechanics
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Hundreds cheer on Florida Panthers' Brandon Montour back home in Six Nations
With the Edmonton Oilers extending the Stanley Cup Finals another game, that means at least one more massive watch party back in Six Nations.
-
Occupy UW disrupts board of governors meeting, university calls it 'unacceptable'
Occupy UW, a group protesting the war in Gaza at the University of Waterloo (UW) campus, disrupted a board of governors meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Five suspected drug-related deaths in Waterloo Region within five days
A community drug alert is in effect after a disturbing number of suspected drug-related deaths in less than a week.
Windsor
-
SIU charges Windsor police officer with four counts of sexual assault
Special Investigations Unit Director Joseph Martino says he has reasonable grounds to believe a Windsor Police Service officer committed criminal offences related to sexual assault allegations in Windsor.
-
Sexual assault charges laid after two incidents in Chatham
A Chatham man is facing charges following a sexual assault investigation.
-
Heat warning could stretch into the weekend for Windsor-Essex
A prolonged heat event continues through Sunday with dangerously hot and humid conditions expected to continue. Daytime highs are expected to be 32 to 35 C with humidex values of 40 to 45.
Winnipeg
-
Tuxedo flips orange for the first time as Carla Compton wins byelection for NDP
The constituency of Tuxedo in Winnipeg has flipped orange for the first time.
-
Proposed overhaul of Winnipeg Transit network met with pushback from Wolseley residents
A group of Wolseley residents wants the city to pump the brakes on its plan to revamp Winnipeg's transit network.
-
'It's always raining': Wet weather causing some problems for outdoor businesses
Gardeners and landscapers are asking Mother Nature for a break as Winnipeg and Manitoba have been pelted by a lot of rain recently, leading to concerns on the business front.
Regina
-
More than 1.2 million people now call Saskatchewan home
Saskatchewan's population has again reached an all time high.
-
Proposed location for Moose Jaw landfill rejected by local RM
The City of Moose Jaw's proposed landfill location has been rejected by the city's neighbouring rural municipality (RM).
-
Solar power farm will reduce costs at Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant
Construction of a solar panel farm at Buffalo Pound Lake has been completed, the facility that is jointly owned by Regina and Moose Jaw will soon help reduce power costs at the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant.
Saskatoon
-
Fundraising company left in the dark over money owed by defunct Sask. private school
A fundraising company says it was left in the dark by a Saskatoon Montessori School that is facing allegations about teachers not being paid.
-
More than 1.2 million people now call Saskatchewan home
Saskatchewan's population has again reached an all time high.
-
Sask. Mountie convicted of killing his lover sentenced to 11 years
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover has been handed an 11 year sentence.
Vancouver
-
Independent review of $3.86B North Shore wastewater plant coming: Metro Vancouver
Metro Vancouver will initiate an independent review of the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant after estimated costs for the project ballooned to $3.86 billion.
-
Body of 2nd missing cousin found in Dawson Creek, B.C.
Mounties in Dawson Creek, B.C., say they have identified human remains discovered in April as belonging to Darylyn Supernant, who was among four people to vanish from the area since she went missing in March 2023.
-
Federal government decision expected on controversial B.C. fish farms
The federal government is expected to announce the way forward for fish farms along British Columbia's coast.
Vancouver Island
-
Federal government decision expected on controversial B.C. fish farms
The federal government is expected to announce the way forward for fish farms along British Columbia's coast.
-
B.C. premier speaks about lawsuit challenging religious exemptions for providing MAID
A day after a lawsuit was filed against the B.C. government, arguing the province's policy of allowing health-care facilities with religious affiliations to opt out of providing medical assistance in dying, the premier was asked about the legal action.
-
Body of 2nd missing cousin found in Dawson Creek, B.C.
Mounties in Dawson Creek, B.C., say they have identified human remains discovered in April as belonging to Darylyn Supernant, who was among four people to vanish from the area since she went missing in March 2023.
Kelowna
-
Worker killed in accident at Kelowna construction site
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
-
B.C. weather: Sun in forecast after record-breaking low weekend temperatures
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
-
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.