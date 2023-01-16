P.E.I. premier asking Ottawa to reduce tolls for Confederation Bridge and ferry fares

Provincial health department workers stop traffic that has crossed the Confederation Bridge in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., Sunday, March 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan  Provincial health department workers stop traffic that has crossed the Confederation Bridge in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., Sunday, March 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan 

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island