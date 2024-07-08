P.E.I. public library services extends hours of French service libraries

The P.E.I. Public Library Service is extending operating hours at all three French service libraries starting Tuesday.

The new hours will impact Bibliothèque publique d'Abram-Village, Bibliothèque publique Dr.-J.-Edmond-Arsenault (Charlottetown) and Bibliothèque publique J.-Henri-Blanchard (Summerside), according to a news release from the provincial government.

"The Francophone community shared with us challenges accessing library resources during their normal hours of operation,” said Minister of Education and Early Years Natalie Jameson. “With that in mind, we have worked with library staff to add more hours and additional days to help them better serve the public. Extending operating hours at our French libraries reflects our government's dedication to promoting literacy and supporting Francophone culture in P.E.I.”

Each of the French libraries will be open an additional day with extended hours, allowing patrons more flexibility in accessing its collection of French-language books, magazines, and multimedia materials, said the release. There will also be greater opportunities for community events, language workshops, and cultural activities to take place within the library's welcoming space.

“The extension of the French libraries’ operating hours is beneficial to the growing Acadian and Francophone community,” said Minister responsible for Acadian and Francophone Affairs Gilles Arsenault. “Accessing resources in French is important for the community, as well as Islanders interested in the French language and culture. We are delighted by this news and hope it will attract more Islanders to the French libraries.”

