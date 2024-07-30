P.E.I. RCMP investigating theft of copper wire, tools in Eldon

The RCMP in Eldon, P.E.I., is investigating a recent theft of copper wire and tools from local company-owned trucks.

Kings District RCMP says the thefts happened from H-Line Enterprises trucks parked at the Belfast Rec Centre on 3033 Garfield Road.

Police say they believe the theft happened between the evening of last Thursday and Monday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, the items stolen include:

#4 bare copper wire weighing approximately 40 pounds each

several two-to-three foot coated copper wires

aluminum wire from a nearby dumpster

Police did not have descriptions of the tools.

Anyone with information on the theft, or if you see any of these items, is asked to contact the Montague RCMP Detachment at 902-838-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.