P.E.I. RCMP Major Crime Unit continues to seek answers into disappearance of woman last year

The P.E.I. RCMP Major Crime Unit continues to seek answers into a woman who was reported missing in September 2023.

Élora Patoine, who was 30 years old at the time she was reported missing, was last seen on June 19, 2023 on Albert Street in Moncton, N.B.

Police say she was also seen two days before that in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I.

Police describe Patoine as five-foot-10, 140-to-150 pounds and has curly brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a brown faux leather jacket, black pants and had a school bag with her.

Police say Patoine also speaks French and English and has connections to P.E.I. and Quebec.

Police are asking anyone with information on Patoine's disappearance to contact Prince District RCMP at 902-436-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

