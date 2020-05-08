HALIFAX -- Mounties on Prince Edward Island urged residents of Souris, P.E.I. to stay indoors Friday evening as they investigated a weapons complaint.

P.E.I. RCMP said on Twitter they were "on scene of an incident in Souris in which there is a potentially armed and barricaded person."

"Qualified personnel on secured scene and the best thing you can do is stay inside," the police said. "We will update as soon as possible and thank everyone for helping out by staying indoors."

The Mounties also reminded people not to post pictures or information on social media that would reveal the positions of their officers on the scene.